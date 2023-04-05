Be heard – cast your vote for the best innovation to help millions of Canadians living with a chronic disease

There were 2,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,053 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting opens today for Canadians to choose their favourite innovation from one of the seven finalists selected to compete at Arthritis Society Canada’s second Arthritis Ideator Awards™, a pitch-style competition at Toronto’s MaRS Discovery District on April 20, 2023.
Each finalist will be vying for one of four $50,000 grants to help them grow their venture. Three winning innovations will be selected by an expert panel of judges while the People's Choice Award will be determined by popular vote. Canadians are encouraged to cast their vote online at arthritis.ca/peopleschoice. Voting closes on April 19. All winners of the 2023 Arthritis Ideator Awards™ will be announced at the live competition event on April 20.
“We must think differently as we work to solve the challenges of arthritis, a debilitating disease that impacts 1 in 5 Canadians and has no cure,” says Trish Barbato, President & CEO of Arthritis Society Canada. “The Arthritis Ideator Awards encourages and rewards bold, fearless thinking and will help get these innovations to the people who need them most – as quickly as possible.”
The seven finalists in alphabetical order include:
Vote for the Arthritis Ideator Awards People's Choice Award at arthritis.ca/peopleschoice
Learn more about the 2023 Arthritis Ideator awards at arthritis.ca/ideators
About Arthritis
Arthritis affects six million Canadians and is a leading cause of disability. Most people, however, underestimate its seriousness. Arthritis causes excruciating pain, restricts mobility and diminishes quality of life. It impacts people of all ages, including children and more than half of people living with the disease are under age 65.
About Arthritis Society Canada
Fueled by the trust and support of our donors and volunteers, Arthritis Society Canada is Canada’s national health charity fighting the fire of arthritis with research, advocacy, innovation, information and support. We represent the six million Canadians living with arthritis today, and the millions more who are impacted or at risk. Without action now, the number of Canadians living with arthritis will grow to nine million by 2040. Arthritis Society Canada is accredited under Imagine Canada's Standards Program. For more information, visit www.arthritis.ca.
