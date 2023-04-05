Global Enterprise Data Management Market Anticipated to Garner $224,520.1 Million, Growing with 10.8% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [280-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

The global enterprise data management market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period, 2022-2031. The increasing consumer demand for business data management is boosting the growth of the market. The software sub-type sub-segment, data security sub-segment, on-premises sub-segment, large enterprise sub-segment, and banking, financial services, & insurance sector (BFSI) sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The North America region is predicted to be in the leading position by 2031.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Enterprise Data Management Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global enterprise data management market. During the pandemic, EDM systems can stay updated on vulnerable families and people by integrating age and population estimations from restricted tax information, school conscription, and national paperwork. In addition, EDM systems can track the travel patterns of COVID-19-infected people using mobile phone data and geo-location information. These factors are projected to fuel the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Factors Impacting the Enterprise Data Management Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global enterprise data management market is a significant rise in the need for enterprise data management due to the increased use of advanced data management solutions by large and medium-sized businesses. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud-based business models by different companies is estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, the growing availability and simplicity of open-source solutions are anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global enterprise data management market into component type, product type, deployment type, organization size, end-use industry, and region.

Software Sub-Type Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The software sub-type sub-segment of the component type segment is foreseen to observe leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to satisfying regulatory requirements for compliance with topics such as data privacy and financial reporting. As a result, more companies are gradually investing in effective EDM systems.

Data Security Sub-Segment to Grab a Leading Share of the Market

The data security sub-segment of the product type segment is predicted to witness leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because enterprise data security works to protect a business from data loss and to ensure the security of all data-using devices.

On-Premises Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The on-premises sub-segment of the deployment type segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because on-premises applications significantly increase operational effectiveness and decrease dependency on the internet for data access.

Large Enterprise Sub-Segment to Observer Rapid Growth

The large enterprise sub-segment of the organization size segment is projected to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because large organizations place a high value on employing good data approaches to identify and forecast potential threats, and then using this data to make faster business decisions.

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance Sector (BFSI) Sub-Segment to Grab a Primary Share of the Market

The banking, financial services, & insurance sector (BFSI) sub-segment of the end-use industry segment is expected to observe leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because the BFSI sector manages a variety of compliances more effectively, enhances sales and marketing operations, and controls & monitors finance & accounting procedures.

North America Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global enterprise data management market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America market is projected to observe significant growth in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the increased demand for EDM solutions because of the several governments in the region encouraging software developers to provide free and open-source programs for managing and enabling remote access to vast amounts of data in this region.

Key Players of the Global Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global enterprise data management market including

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

SAP SE

Cloudera Inc.

Microsoft

HP Development Company L.P.

VMware Inc.

TierPoint LLC.

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

For instance, in September 2022, Schlumberger, a provider of oilfield services, announced the launch of the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution, which uses Microsoft Energy Data Services as its power source. The Enterprise Data Solution was designed to provide the most extensive capabilities for subsurface data, in accordance with the growing criteria of the OSDU™ Technical Standard, a new open industry standard for energy data. It makes data available to the global energy business on an unprecedented scale.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

