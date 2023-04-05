Entrepreneur Kasra Dash Acquires Football Stadium Website, Away Grounds

/EIN News/ -- Manchester, United Kingdom, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Away Grounds is a website that provides visitors with in-depth guides on the best way to travel to away games to watch their favourite football teams. The website has recently been acquired by aspiring entrepreneur Kasra Dash, who, at 25, already runs his own business and possesses various digital assets.

As a passionate football supporter, Dash saw the potential of Away Grounds to help fans across the UK access information to make matchdays more fun and less stressful. He intends to make significant changes to the website to not only be a one-stop resource covering local transportation, parking, and hotels next to football stadiums but endeavours to include the latest head-to-head statistics of football teams in the Premier League, English Championship, and Scottish Football League.

Away Grounds will join a range of other websites in Dash’s business portfolio that already features a large network of old or expired blogs, eCommerce sites and guides that Dash and his team are re-building and optimising.

A Fans Guide To Football Grounds

Away Grounds provides in-depth guides into all the football away grounds in the United Kingdom, covering all 4 major football leagues: The Premier League, Championship League, League 1 and League 2.

When attending an away ground for the first time, it can be useful to know the easiest routes to arrive at the stadium, where to park, nearby pubs and hotels, safety information and other important details about the area.

The Away Grounds Team offers its readers the best away fan guide so that wherever they find themselves in the UK for a football match, they can have an enjoyable and well-planned day.

Up To Date Guides

Away Grounds offers extensive information on all the football grounds in the UK, from the historic stadiums to modern grounds with more advanced features that are tailored to fans.

The team endeavour to include official videos from the club’s YouTube channels, as well as recent social media posts in their guides to ensure that you keep updated with the club, are aware of any match changes and have access to their latest news.

Away Grounds is aware that changes to grounds happen all the time, with clubs renovating their stadium or completely building a new venue. This is why the team works hard to make sure all their reviews are up to date and that the information they have provided is the most accurate for their readers at all times.

Additionally, as new teams enter the football league, Away Grounds will add a new page to its website with all the relevant information so you are ready for the new season.

All UK Football Stadium Information

Below is an example of the stadium information you can find on the Away Grounds website:

Tottenham Hotspur – White Hart Lane

White Hart Lane is an all-seater stadium with a capacity of just over 36,000.

It is the home ground of Tottenham Hotspur (or Spurs as they are commonly referred to by their fans.)

The old West Stand was demolished in November 1980, and the present West Stand officially opened on February 6, 1982. In 1989 refurbishments of the East Stand took place with floodlight pylons replaced by spotlights on the East and West Stands.

The lower terraces of East and South Stands were replaced by seats in 1992, and the lower North terrace soon after. A South Stand re-development was completed in March 1995, increasing the stadium’s capacity to just over 33,000.

More information

To find out more about Away Grounds and to read more about its useful travel and football ground tips, please visit the website at https://www.awaygrounds.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/entrepreneur-kasra-dash-acquires-football-stadium-website-away-grounds/

Away Grounds 138 Manchester Rd Leigh Greater Manchester WN7 2LL United Kingdom https://www.awaygrounds.com/ pr@awaygrounds.com