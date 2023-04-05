Hyperautomation Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 492.1 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 18.2%, Market Trends –Growing automation trend in the manufacturing sector ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyperautomation market is expected to reach USD 22.84 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The hyperautomation market is experiencing a rapid growth attributable to the use of technologies comprising robotic process automation (RPA), artificial learning (AI), machine learning (ML), biometrics, and Chatbots, among others, in various industry verticals including BFSI, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, among others.

Hyperautomation delivers various advantages as compared to other automation types comprising rapid automation of processes, improved workforce motivation, and satisfaction, assignment of employees to other critical tasks, implementation of advanced analytics, enhancement in insights’ precision, risk reduction, better compliance, increased productivity, and improved collaboration at workplace.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.

Key participants include UiPath, SolveXia, Appian, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Automation Anywhere Inc., Allerin Tech Pvt. Ltd., OneGlobe LLC, Wipro Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Catalytic Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By technology, natural language generation (NLG) is likely to grow at significant rate in the forecast period. NLG assists computers in transforming structured data into text information in a language understandable by humans.

NLG platform provides dedicated solutions for end-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, and healthcare, among others, scalable and rapidly deployable at a lower cost of implementation.

By industry vertical, BFSI, in terms of market size, held the largest hyperautomation market share in 2019. BFSI industry possesses a huge prospective for the application of hyperautomation. A few benefits offered by hyperautomation comprise marketing, sales & distribution, regulatory reporting, bank servicing, payment processing, lending operations, enterprise support, back-office operations, and others.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Hyperautomation industry..

Emergen Research has segmented the global Hyperautomation market on the basis of technology, industry verticals, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning (ML)

Biometrics

Chatbots

Natural Language Generation (NLG)

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Finally, all aspects of the Hyperautomation market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

