Introducing Lineless Lobster: A unique approach to helping the lobster industry while protecting whales

MARBLEHEAD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing Lineless Lobster, a new brand with a mission to revolutionize the way we enjoy fresh seafood while supporting our fishermen and protecting our oceans. Similar to the USDA's "organic" sticker, "cage-free eggs" or "grass-fed beef", Lineless Lobster aims to be the brand that connects "trap to table" in a way that works for fishermen and the vulnerable oceans.

Lineless Lobster is approaching a timely issue in a unique way. On one hand, lobstermen are facing increasing regulations that make their livelihoods more challenging than ever, and on the other hand, there is a dwindling population of North Atlantic Right Whales, estimated to be less than 350, that often die as a result of entanglement in the rope that connects lobster traps to buoys.

The company is focused on building a brand first and using the power of that brand to create long-term licensing royalties to fund projects aimed at helping lobstermen and protecting whales. This support could come in the form of rope-free lobster trap technology, which is in the early stages of developing commercial-ready products, funding research into migration patterns, creating incentives for lobstermen, and everything in between.

"We're confident that no matter where you stand, we can agree that punishing lobstermen will not save whales. In a time where there is so much divisiveness, we need to bring policy makers, scientists, and lobstermen together, not drive them apart," said founder Chris Buchanan. Buchanan plans to first build momentum, adding, "We don't have time here. We need to move fast. The first step is joining together as a group and saying simply, 'Yeah, let's do this.' We are looking to bridge the gap between environmentalists and fishermen and create a solution that works for all. Everyone has a seat at the table here."

Lineless Lobster invites those interested to join them in this fight to support our fishermen and protect our oceans. Visit www.linelesslobster.com to learn more about their mission and how you can get involved.