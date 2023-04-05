Seoul Robotics Partners With Temple to Deliver Next Generation Street-Level 3D Solutions in the Southeastern United States

Broader distribution of Seoul Robotics’ industry-leading transportation technology will improve operational safety and efficiency of infrastructure systems for smart cities

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the company powering smart 3D infrastructure solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with Temple, Inc. , a leader in the intelligent transportation systems industry, to bring its proprietary software, SENSR™, to customers in the Southeast.



This is Seoul Robotics’ first partnership with a transportation technology distributor in the U.S. and will expand the company’s deployment of industry-leading smart infrastructure systems for cities. The partnership will provide full-service, LiDAR-based traffic and ITS solutions within public sector departments and make Seoul Robotics the first 3D perception company in Temple’s solutions portfolio.

“Public-private collaborations are the future of smart city innovation and Seoul Robotics is already playing a leading role in developing these technologies,” said William Muller, Vice President of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. “Partnering with Temple unlocks an exciting opportunity to continue expanding access to transformative solutions, and will help Southeastern cities enhance visibility and understanding of vulnerable road users in order to improve infrastructure, mobility, safety, and efficiency.”

Cities typically use 2D, thermal, or AI color camera based systems, despite their inability to track pedestrian, cyclist, and vehicle movements, and the limited visibility of this technology at night and in harsh weather. Conversely, LiDAR specifically captures positioning and location data which, when paired with Seoul Robotics’ perception software, delivers more detailed insights. SENSR uses the industry’s most accurate deep learning AI with dynamic weather-filtering capabilities to detect, track, and classify hundreds of street-level objects simultaneously within a 4 centimeter accuracy day or night, regardless of weather conditions. With highly accurate, real-time 3D data, cities can better understand pedestrian and vehicle interactions, improve traffic mobility, and make informed city planning decisions.

“We are proud to be offering 3D technology solutions at the forefront of this innovation,” said Forrest Temple, President of Temple, Inc. “This partnership with Seoul Robotics allows us to combine our expertise and reach with their state-of-the-art 3D perception to provide our customers with the most advanced technology to enhance operational safety and efficiency of smart infrastructure systems for smart cities.”

Temple will now distribute Seoul Robotics’ technology in the Southeast states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. To learn more about Seoul Robotics, please visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics was founded in 2017 with a mission to unlock unparalleled insights and capabilities by capturing the world in 3D. The company’s core technology, SENSR™, is a patented 3D perception software that uses AI deep learning and weather-filtering capabilities to provide the most advanced, accurate environmental insights. Today, this industry-leading software delivers transformative intelligence and capabilities across a wide range of industries, including, Intelligent Transport Systems, security, smart cities, and autonomous mobility. Powered by SENSR, Seoul Robotics is pioneering a new approach to automating vehicles called ‘Autonomy Through Infrastructure,’ providing infrastructure-based autonomous driving systems that do not require any hardware changes to vehicles themselves. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, and Atlanta, and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Temple

Temple, Inc., a known leader in the Transportation/ITS industry, has served the South for over 65 years. Currently in its fourth generation of leadership, Temple continues to build meaningful relationships with City, County, State agencies, utility departments, engineering firms, electrical services contractors, and technology partners. Smart Infrastructure and connected technologies are successfully embraced when there are trusted partnerships every step of the way. Integrity, Service, and Relationships are the guiding principles of Temple, Inc. For more information, visit www.temple-inc.com.

