Elevation Burger Now Serving Fresh-Baked Cookie Offerings

/EIN News/ -- Better-For-You Burger Brand Enters Hot Cookie Space to Bring Customers Decadent Treat Options

LOS ANGELES, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevation Burger, the burger chain where ingredients matter, is joining the cookie craze and has unveiled brand-new cookie offerings across all locations. Fans can now enjoy sweet new Elevation Burger menu items such as fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches.

Baking up a variety of new dessert offerings was a natural progression for Elevation Burger, playing off of popular existing treats such as their creamy hand-spun shakes and ice cream. Now, guests can mix in a fresh-baked Chocolate Chip Cookie for a delicious Chocolate Chip Cookie Shake or opt for a decadent Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich.

“Brand synergies continue to be a key growth strategy for FAT Brands,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We saw an opportunity to enhance Elevation Burger’s dessert program with the cookie dough we make at the FAT Brands-owned manufacturing facility in Georgia, which produces cookie dough for sister brand Great American Cookies. Not only will this provide a boost to the Elevation menu, but the initiative also serves as a value-added partnership for FAT Brands in general as we tap further into the cookie dough facility. Following this roll-out, we will look into similar collaborations with the other burger brands in our portfolio.”

For more information or to find an Elevation Burger near you, please visit www.elevationburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Elevation Burger

Elevation Burger is the first organic burger chain created in 2002. The mission? To change the world, one burger at a time. The brand’s slogan, “Ingredients Matter,” is a reflection of Elevation Burger’s focus on sourcing only the highest quality ingredients, inclusive of USDA Certified Organic, 100% grass-fed beef patties, fries cooked in heart-healthy olive oil, and cage-free chicken. As a premium fast-casual burger restaurant, Elevation Burger is committed to elevating standards with quality food that makes a difference to the guests and the environment. For more information, visit Elevation Burger online at www.elevationburger.com.

