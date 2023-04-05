Euronet’s epay division launches Skylight®, a financial transaction monitoring platform that shines a light on illicit consumer behavior

New cloud platform streamlines typically tedious and manual financial transaction monitoring and investigation processes at money services businesses

A no-code user interface enables compliance analysts to easily create, modify and test business rules without involving IT resources, leading to a more robust, end-to-end compliance process

Analytics, alert aggregation, one-click report filing and other features complement an organization’s compliance program while helping reduce regulatory and reputational risks





/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- epay, a business segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), announced today the launch of Skylight, a new platform that brings much-needed innovation to the complex and tedious manual work compliance analysts face when maintaining compliance programs for regulated financial transactions at money services businesses such as retailers, digital banks and fintechs.

A cloud-based platform available on the Microsoft Azure and AWS marketplaces, Skylight enhances compliance analysts’ productivity levels through analytics to identify the highest priority compliance issues while reducing the “false positives” that consume time and resources unnecessarily.

When suspicious transactions are identified, Skylight triggers alerts for compliance analysts and then streamlines follow-up tasks such as one-click Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) submissions to FinCEN, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the United States Department of the Treasury.

No-code interfaces empower compliance analysts to easily define and maintain business rules

Skylight frees compliance analysts from the time-consuming and resource-intensive compliance rules construction and refinement processes required by other solutions through a customizable and no-code compliance rules wizard.

Using intuitive user interfaces, the Skylight wizard enables compliance analysts to define their rules simply without writing or editing any code or involving internal IT or other departments.

Additionally, to facilitate an efficient rule-tuning process, Skylight enables compliance analysts to run rules in trial mode, where the platform uses real production data to measure each rule’s productivity without creating unnecessary alerts.

Skylight provides a modern compliance solution for the evolving payments landscape

Compliance analysts need Skylight to address the ever-increasing volume and variety of transactions from consumers in the modern payments landscape.

Incumbent market solutions are outdated by the standards of modern business users and expensive to purchase and maintain. They are also unable to fully adapt to many of the changes introduced by mobile and digital payments, exposing businesses to issues with Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Counter-Terrorism Financing (CTF) and fraud risks.

With Skylight, compliance analysts finally have a robust single solution to monitor transaction activity confidently and efficiently, exposing potential criminal activity early in the compliance investigation process.

While transaction monitoring is a primary focus for Skylight, it also offers a holistic approach to compliance program management and risk mitigation. With front-end integration options, the platform offers real-time fraud mitigation capabilities and dynamic analytics overlays that give compliance professionals the ability to better understand their data, gain insights and interpret possible risks with ease.

“Financial regulatory compliance is vitally important to every organization, but modern tools have fallen short in addressing the needs of compliance departments in terms of automation and increasing accuracy,” said Kevin Caponecchi, Executive VP and CEO, epay, Software and EFT Asia Pacific Division at Euronet. “With Skylight, we are leveraging years of experience in compliance management across our parent company, Euronet, as well as epay’s work with key customers who use the tool to manage their compliance obligations.”

Skylight now available for the AWS and Azure cloud platforms

Skylight is currently available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and the AWS Marketplace, with future versions for other cloud platforms. Initially available for transaction monitoring in the United States, Skylight’s monitoring capabilities will be expanded worldwide, offering global businesses the ability to monitor all transactions across borders with one platform.

Learn more about Skylight at the ACAMS conference in May as well as online resources

Attendees at the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) Conference in Hollywood, Fla., can learn more about Skylight by visiting the epay booth (Nos. 113 and 115) during exhibition floor hours May 9-11, 2023.

Anyone interested in additional information or a conversation with an epay sales representative about Skylight should visit www.epayskylight.com. Skylight also has a LinkedIn page available.

About epay

epay, a segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), is a leading global provider of payment processing and prepaid solutions that processed 3.8 billion transactions in 2022. The company has built an extensive network of retailer touchpoints with 816,000 point-of-sale terminals in 63 countries that connects brands with consumers all over the world. The company offers a diverse ecosystem of services, products and solutions supporting the distribution of Payment and Branded Payments for more than 1,000 brand partners via Commerce, eCommerce and mCommerce solutions. For more information visit www.epayworldwide.com.

About Euronet

Starting in Central Europe in 1994 and growing to a global real-time digital and cash payments network with millions of touchpoints today, Euronet now moves money in all the ways consumers and businesses depend upon. This includes money transfers, credit/debit processing, ATMs, point-of-sale services, branded payments, currency exchange and more. With products and services provided through its own brand and branded business segments, Euronet and its financial technologies and networks make participation in the global economy easier, faster and more secure for everyone.

Euronet's global payment network is extensive - including 50,738 installed ATMs, approximately 613,000 EFT POS terminals and a growing portfolio of outsourced debit and credit card services which are under management in 65 countries; card software solutions; a prepaid processing network of approximately 816,000 POS terminals at approximately 358,000 retailer locations in 63 countries; and a global money transfer network of approximately 522,000 locations serving 188 countries and territories. With corporate headquarters in Leawood, Kansas, USA, and 66 worldwide offices, Euronet serves clients in approximately 200 countries and territories. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.euronetworldwide.com.

Press Contact: Jana Weisshaupt epay PR and Communications +49 89 899643-499 j.weisshaupt@epay.de