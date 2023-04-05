/EIN News/ -- STMicroelectronics Announces Timing for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Geneva – April 5, 2023 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced that it will release first quarter 2023 earnings before the opening of trading on the European Stock Exchanges on April 27, 2023.

The press release will be available immediately after the release on the Company’s website at www.st.com .

STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results and current business outlook on April 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET).

A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST’s website, http://investors.st.com , and will be available for replay until May 12, 2023.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are more than 50,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An integrated device manufacturer, we work with more than 200,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and connectivity. ST is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2027. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

For further information, please contact:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Céline Berthier

Group VP, Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 929 58 12

celine.berthier@st.com

MEDIA RELATIONS:

Alexis Breton

Corporate External Communications

Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08

alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment