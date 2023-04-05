Biosensors Market Size Worth USD 50.7 Billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%

Market Trends – Increasing government spending for development of healthcare sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biosensors market size was USD 25.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of biosensors in agriculture and healthcare sectors and emergence of nanotechnology-based biosensors are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

Biosensors are also being used in maternity and fertility testing, and Biosensor-based In-Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) devices are fast becoming excellent alternative tools due to the various advantages this offers.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others

Some major companies in the global market report include Abbott, Medtronic, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cytiva, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC, Nova Biomedical, Universal Biosensors, AgaMatrix, PHC Holdings Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Wearable segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Wearable biosensors are increasingly being used to monitor patients and health and wellness and have major potential to change health monitoring and concepts of traditional medical diagnostics.

Advancements in wearable biosensors can result in a shift from centralized hospital-based care systems to home-based personal medicine, which also reduce diagnosis time and healthcare costs, as well as enhance convenience for patients.

Home diagnostics segment revenue is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution to the global biosensors market over the forecast period owing to increasing developments in new diagnostic devices and concepts in the healthcare sector.

Home-based medical devices are convenient to use and an ideal option for older adults as these enable provision of personalized care and do not require patients to make frequent hospital trips.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biosensors market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Wearable Biosensors

Non-wearable Biosensors

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Electrochemical Biosensors

Optical Biosensors

Piezoelectric Biosensors

Thermal Biosensors

Nanomechanical Biosensors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Agriculture

Bioreactor

Food Toxicity

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Point of Care (POC)

Home Diagnostics

Research Labs

Environmental Monitoring

Food & Beverages

Biodefense

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Biosensors Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Biosensors market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast

Industrial structure analysis of the Biosensors market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Biosensors market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Biosensors market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

