Interstate 90 Scheduled to Close from Wall to Murdo (Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - Update #3)

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Contact:  Craig Smith, Director of Operations, 605-773-5155 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Wall (exit 110) to Murdo (exit 192)beginning at 4 p.m. (MDT)/5 p.m. (CDT) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds will cause snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions throughout the western and central portions of the state. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible.

The following Interstate closures, previously issued, remain in place:

  • Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110).
  • Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.

Due to the expected length of this winter weather event, multi-day Interstate closures are expected. All motorists are advised to plan accordingly due to limited accommodations and truck parking in the communities between Murdo and Chamberlain.  

Secondary Highways:
No Travel Advisories have been placed on many secondary highways throughout western, central, and northeast South Dakota due to high winds, blowing snow, and low visibilities associated with this winter storm system.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid Interstate closures. Heavy snowfall amounts, winds, and significantly reduced visibilities will make travel hazardous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

 

 

-30-

