TeleRay Announces ECG Results into DICOM and EMR

AUSTIN, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing, viewing and storing ECG data into PACS and EMR systems has been a struggle for may institutions and practices. TeleRay has announced a new additional service to their platform to solve this problem. TeleRay receives ECG data from the source ECG machine, bedside monitor, or other acquisition device as data files in that device's native data format. This file-based application combined with our complete TeleRay platform, can transmit and receive the ECG Data files over LAN, WAN network connections. Each ECG file contains the waveform data along with patient demographics, measurements, and analysis statements. As the file is translated from the source format to the target host's native format, many fields can be manipulated using optional settings and advanced field mapping. The resulting file is then sent to the TeleRay system. Translated ECGs are handled by the host system as if they had originated on their own proprietary devices, and may be stored, recalled, edited, viewed and printed just as any other ECGs in the system.

Source devices and management/storage systems from over twenty different manufacturers are supported, and new formats are added on an ongoing basis. For customers who have a variety of cardiographs and other acquisition devices, TeleRay can be configured to handle any number of available source formats.

For customers that have a variety of cardiographs and other acquisition devices, TeleRay can be configured to handle any number of available input formats. For example, it can be receiving and translating ECGs from HP/Philips XLi cardiographs, while at the same time it is receiving and translating ECGs from GE®/Marquette® cardiographs. Cody Neville, CTO of TeleRay stated "Many of our customer had the need to share and view ECG results which adds to our mission of acquiring any and all healthcare data and move it to PACS, EMR, and any other clinician who needs to see it".

Utilizing TeleRay ECG Format Translators allows medical institutions to purchase best-of-breed equipment to suit each department, and/or continue to use older acquisition equipment providing data compatibility across vendor lines.

Overall, the TeleRay ECG system addresses a multitude of issues with receiving, sharing, storing and viewing of ECG data. The ECG may be sent to any EMR from TeleRay with integration. Security, compliance, and access are at the forefront of any TeleRay system. TeleRay will be at the upcoming HIMSS show in Chicago in booth #1581 April 17-21. #HIMSS

About TeleRay: TeleRay is a technology leader with the only radiology platform for the management and distribution of medical images and patient information with built in telehealth. Offering the most secure platform for interactive consultation while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more.

You can reach TeleRay at 844-4-TELERAY (483-5372), at www.teleray.com, or at Booth #1581 for a demo and pricing.

