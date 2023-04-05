Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum from Lotus Moon Skin Care Should be a Staple in Every Skincare Routine

ATLANTA, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lotus Moon Skin Care, a brand known for its natural, organic and plant-based skincare products, wants the world to discover their Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum.

This serum is designed to provide an instant burst of hydration to the delicate under-eye area, helping to minimize puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.

The Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum contains a powerful blend of ingredients that work together to provide visible results.

The key ingredients in this eye serum include hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and licorice root extract. Hyaluronic acid is known for its ability to hydrate and plump the skin, while caffeine helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles. Licorice root extract has anti-inflammatory properties and helps to brighten the skin around the eyes.

This eye serum comes in an easy-to-use roll-on applicator, which makes application quick and convenient. The stainless-steel ball also provides a gentle massage that helps to stimulate circulation and reduce puffiness around the eyes. The lightweight formula is easily absorbed into the skin, leaving no greasy residue.

"We are thrilled with the success of our Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum," said Lake Louise, Founder of Lotus Moon Skin Care. "This eye serum is designed to address a common skincare concern – under-eye puffiness and dark circles – and provide a fast and effective solution. Our customers love the convenience of the roll-on applicator and the powerful natural ingredients that work to deliver brighter, healthier-looking eyes.

The Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum is perfect for those who struggle with under-eye puffiness and dark circles, especially in the morning after a restless night's sleep. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, and can be used in conjunction with your regular skincare routine.

Lotus Moon Skin Care is committed to creating innovative, high-quality skincare products that are made with natural and organic ingredients. The Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum is no exception and is a testament to the brand's dedication to providing effective skincare solutions.

The Hydro-Therapy Roll-On Eye Serum is available for purchase on the Lotus Moon Skin Care website. Use Code: FSEYES to receive free shipping.

