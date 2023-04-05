NOW® Launches NOW® Kids + NOW® Baby Clean Care

Family-Owned Wellness Brand Now Offering Affordable, High-Quality Nutrition & Body Care for Little Ones

CHICAGO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW® has been empowering the healthy living community for 55 years and the family-owned brand is thrilled to launch NOW® Kids + NOW® Baby , which is available DTC and at select retailers nationwide. NOW® Kids + NOW® Baby offers quality supplements, toothpastes and body care products that are formulated with clean and functional ingredients – and without harsh or irritating chemicals – to care for the little loves in your life. With the launch of NOW® Kids + NOW® Baby, NOW® is your one-stop shop covering the health and wellness needs of the entire family.

"We know parents are prioritizing more natural and 'free from' products for their children, from what they consume to what they put on their bodies," said Kim Perkins, NOW® Vitamin Brand Manager. "So, knowing we already offer a suite of trusted holistic health products, it made sense to create a category specifically for babies and kids that could help fill the gaps in their diets and give them gentle products to use, from the inside out."

NOW® Kids + NOW® Baby provides product essentials that are kid tested, parent approved, and meet NOW's industry-leading standards and exhaustive testing for purity, quality, and efficacy, including:

Clean and gentle NOW® Baby care products that are free from artificial fragrances, parabens and other potentially harmful ingredients. They are also certified Cruelty Free and Vegan. These include Fragrance Free and Lavender varieties of baby lotions (8 oz.), shampoos (8 oz.) and oils (4 oz.) . According to Tina Tews , Personal Care Brand Manager, "Our body care products were created and tested by loving Moms at NOW, to ensure they would feel comfortable using them on their own kids. We're proud to feature Calendula as a star ingredient across the line, known for its gentle and soothing properties."

. According to , Personal Care Brand Manager, "Our body care products were created and tested by loving Moms at NOW, to ensure they would feel comfortable using them on their own kids. We're proud to feature Calendula as a star ingredient across the line, known for its gentle and soothing properties." Three NOW® Kids toothpaste varieties – Orange Splash, Bubblegum Splash and Strawberry Splash – made with tooth-friendly, sugar-free alternatives like xylitol and stevia.

and – made with tooth-friendly, sugar-free alternatives like xylitol and stevia. Tasty and nutritious NOW® Kids supplements with safe and effective potencies for kids ages 1 and up, including DHA Chewable Softgels, Calcium Chewables, Liquid Echinacea, BerryDophilus™ Probiotic, and Kid Vits Chewable Multivitamins. The supplements will transition into 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) resin packaging through 2023, as part of NOW's commitment to reducing its environmental impact.

About NOW®

Founded by Elwood Richard in 1968 on the belief that natural is better, NOW has grown from a small family operation into one of the most highly respected manufacturers in the natural products industry. Still a family-owned company today, NOW provides customers with a comprehensive approach to wellness by offering more than 1,400 dietary supplements, functional foods, sports nutrition, health and beauty products, and essential oils. NOW is committed to offering safe, affordable products of the highest quality and is a highly regarded advocate in the natural products industry. After 55 years in the natural products industry, NOW remains committed to its original mission – to provide value in products and services that empower people to lead healthier lives.

