Idemitsu Lubricants America Names Michael Park Vice President

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idemitsu Lubricants America (ILA) has announced the promotion of Michael (Mike) Park from Senior Director to Vice President of AMO/OES Divisions & Distributor Accounts.

After joining the Idemitsu team in 2011, Park became the architect of the organization's national bulk oil program. He not only spearheaded the company's nationwide distribution capabilities, but developed strong rapports with distributors who, at the time, were less familiar with the Idemitsu brand. He accomplished this by setting new benchmarks for performance, with attention to detail and a distribution strategy that catapulted Idemitsu into a dynamic, flexible and reliable partner to leading OEMs. Under Park's command, Idemitsu consistently won top OEM supplier awards, with some of the fastest-growing and largest OEMs in America putting their trust in Idemitsu for both bulk-based and direct-ship programs.

Since taking over the reins of the Aftermarket Division, Mike successfully re-structured the group to allow for greater cross-functionality designed to exceed customer expectations. Whether this encompassed bulk oil distribution, setting up nationwide drum ship programs or introducing more sustainable customer SKUs, Mike's vision has been to keep Idemitsu's approach focused on aftermarket innovation, customer service and product development.

"With such phenomenal results and growth, despite a challenging post-Covid period for the industry at large, Mike is the natural choice to lead and steer Idemitsu Lubricants America into the future," says Kazumi Kikuchi, ILA President. "His deep understanding of the lubricants industry, strong relationships with valued customers and partners, and passion for embracing the Idemitsu culture is what makes Mike such a strong leader and perfect choice for this new position."

Michael Park is married and resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

