Element Apothec Launches Full Suite of Cannabinoid and Other Integrative Health Education Initiatives

Award-winning, purpose-driven wellness and beauty company launches certification course and offers integrative consumer support services focused on CBD and other cannabinoids.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Apothec , a purpose-driven wellness and beauty company, announced enhancements to their integrative health and wellness education efforts through the launch of a new suite of services, including a cannabinoid certification course and personalized consultation services.

Element Apothec has been an advocate for consumer and medical practitioner education since their inception in hopes to provide greater awareness of the benefits of hemp and other plant-based medicines. The use of cannabinoids and their relationship with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) is still widely misunderstood not only by consumers but in the medical community as well. As a thought leader in the space, Element Apothec is providing additional tools and resources on these important topics.

In collaboration with the Medical Cannabis Mentor educational platform, Element Apothec launched the CBD for Health & Wellness certification course. Led by Dr. Swathi Varanasi, one of the first-ever Integrative Health and Medical Cannabis Pharmacists and Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Element Apothec, this practical and engaging course provides consumers with up-to-date information about CBD and cannabis to help them live their healthiest, happiest lives. The course provides detailed information on the history of the plant, the endocannabinoid system, major cannabinoids (e.g., cannabidiol - CBD), minor cannabinoids (e.g., cannabinol - CBN), terpenes (e.g., limonene), and possible side effects & drug interactions. This is the evolution of the broad range of content that Element Apothec and its founders have provided through their blog, podcasts, and other online courses designed to educate both consumers and medical practitioners.

Element Apothec now offers one-on-one consultations providing the ultimate in personalization. The complimentary 15-minute consultations with Dr. Swathi and her team of medical experts can be scheduled through the Element Apothec website and can help consumers make informed decisions and understand topics like CBD dosing and prescription medication and herbal supplement interactions, or answer questions about Element Apothec products and their personal care needs.

In addition to the consultations, Element Apothec offers other consumer focused education opportunities through their website and social media. Ask Dr Swathi allows consumers to email questions about CBD and other plant-based remedies through an online interface. The CBD Product Quiz gives product recommendations based on responses to basic questions. A new podcast ( The Element Apothec Show ) complements existing live-streaming conversations on social media and provides a deeper dive into topics around natural medicine. Element Apothec is also hosting a webinar series to feature medical professionals to provide insight into the science behind the latest trends in health and wellness.

Dr. Swathi stated, "The lack of evidence-based education around cannabinoids and the significant amount of questions from customers, led us to develop these educational initiatives. The certification course provides an overall landscape of CBD and other cannabinoids, and the consultation allows consumers to ask questions before they purchase." Dr. Swathi has spent a significant amount of time educating providers and physicians speaking at conferences and events ranging from being a keynote at the Cannabis Science Conference to lecturing at pharmacy schools and medical schools, and working with organizations like the American Psychiatry Association and National Kidney Foundation.

Element Apothec Co-Founder and CEO, Davina Kaonohi, added, "Providing education to both medical professionals and consumers is not only critical to our overall mission, but to the industry as a whole. We must continue to support the hemp plant as a valuable ingredient to overall health and wellness."

