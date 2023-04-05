Repsol Accelerates Digital Journey with Halliburton Landmark to Automate and Streamline Its Well Design Process

Halliburton Company HAL today announced that Repsol implemented the Halliburton Landmark DecisionSpace® 365 Well Construction Suite as its preferred digital solution to automate and streamline its well design process. The deployment provides scalability, flexibility, integration, and third-party collaboration and accelerates the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence across the drilling and wells organization.

The Well Construction Suite and Digital Well Program® help Repsol standardize its well design process and automate routine work to increase efficiency and minimize down time. The SmartDigital® co-innovation service delivers tailored workflows and new components to further reduce cycle time and provide greater data quality throughout the well workflow process.

"Halliburton Landmark's cloud technologies reduce planning time and automate workflows throughout the value chain," said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions, and Consulting. "DecisionSpace 365 applications on iEnergy® hybrid cloud allow Repsol to re-engineer their business processes and adapt them to the cloud for simplified global operations and lowest Total Cost of Ownership."

"We are excited to streamline our digital processes with Halliburton," said Roberto Tello, Drilling Manager, Repsol. "The DecisionSpace 365 systems will contribute to shorten our well planning time, automate engineering calculations, and reduce our non-productive time."

ABOUT HALLIBURTON

Halliburton is one of the world's leading providers of products and services to the energy industry. Founded in 1919, we create innovative technologies, products, and services that help our customers maximize their value throughout the life cycle of an asset and advance a sustainable energy future. Visit us at www.halliburton.com; connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT REPSOL

Repsol is a global multi-energy company that is leading the energy transition and has set itself the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2050. It is present throughout the energy value chain, employs 24,000 people, distributes its products in more than 90 countries and has 24 million customers.

To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Repsol is committed to a model that integrates all technologies for decarbonization, based on improving efficiency, increasing its renewable electricity generation capacity, the production of renewable fuels, the development of new solutions for customers, the circular economy and the promotion of cutting-edge projects to reduce the industry's carbon footprint.

