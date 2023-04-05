NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "In a recession, most investors would be wise to stay the course," says wealth manager Thomas J. Hine, CFP®, CFS®, who has written THE BALANCED WEALTH APPROACH: Secrets to Living Long and Living Rich (Worth Books/Simon & Schuster / April 4, 2023 / hardcover, $26 / eBook, $.99 / audiobook, free with Audible membership trial)

"This isn't necessarily the time for trying to realize capital gains. But my message is that everyone — of any means — can enrich their lives every day."

Tom Hine, the founder and CEO of Connecticut-based Capital Wealth Management, is among the top six percent of wealth managers at Commonwealth Financial Network, one of the largest privately held broker/dealer in the U.S. A fourth-degree black belt in Shotokan Karate, an author and sought-after speaker, Tom inspires others to consider what it means to live a truly rich life.

"Financial advisors are uniquely positioned because the daily decisions we make and the daily topics we deal with are so intertwined with life that it's surprising we don't get formal training on health and wellness," Hine says.

According to Hine's book, THE BALANCED WEALTH APPROACH, the secrets to living long and living rich are clarifying one's values and committing to physical, mental, and spiritual — as well as financial — wellness practices. While Hine can't recommend specific stocks, bonds, or funds to readers, he freely advises investments in time with loved ones, a daily walk, preventative medicine, mental health counseling, and community service — all of which, combined with financial planning — contribute to balanced wealth.

Tom's advisory firm, Capital Wealth Management, LLC, is dedicated to providing sound financial advice with a focus on integrity, innovation, and compassion.

"I care very much about the well-being of my clients and their families. It's gratifying to see a client finally achieve a stage in life when he or she can pull back from work, relax, and enjoy the fruits of their labor. So, it was heartbreaking to make one of my typical check-in phone calls to a friend and client to ask about his family skiing vacation, only to find out . . . there was no vacation. His wife told me in a voice choked with emotion that he passed away from a sudden stroke. He was only sixty-three. Because of too many stories like this, I decided several years ago that my work as a financial advisor had to expand beyond talking about numbers, interest rates, and ROI. I developed THE BALANCED WEALTH APPROACH so that, at any stage of their career, in any economy, people can determine and experience for themselves what it means to be truly rich."

Tom Hine is available for interviews in studio, by Zoom, and telephone. Please contact Judy Tashbook Safern 356732@email4pr.com.

Visit www.TheBalancedWealthApproach.com for more information.

Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA , SIPC , a Registered Investment Advisor. Fixed insurance products and services offered through CES Insurance Agency or Capital Wealth Management, LLC.

CONTACT: Judy Tashbook Safern

356732@email4pr.com

(516) 200-3805

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-balanced-wealth-approach-secrets-to-living-long-and-living-rich-301790419.html

SOURCE Thomas J. Hine