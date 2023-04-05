Springfield Banking Veteran Rob Fulp Joins Great Southern Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bank today announced that it has hired Springfield banking veteran Rob Fulp. Coming off of a two-year retirement from the banking industry, Fulp now serves as the regional managing director of commercial lending for the Springfield, southwest Missouri and Arkansas markets.



Great Southern President and CEO Joe Turner said, "We are excited that Rob has joined the Great Southern team. Rob is an excellent banker and we have long respected his work in the Springfield market. It is nice to call Rob a teammate, instead of a friendly competitor. Great Southern and our customers will greatly benefit from Rob's leadership and expertise."

Fulp commented, "Being away from the industry for two years definitely underscored that my passion for banking and serving customers runs deep. I'm more than ready to get back to work and appreciate the encouragement of others in helping make this decision. Working for a locally-headquartered institution with a strong community focus was a priority. Great Southern, along with its strength and scope, made this a great fit for the next phase of my banking career."

Fulp's banking career has spanned more than 40 years in the Springfield market. He last served as president and CEO for 10 years at Springfield First Community Bank, now Guaranty Bank, until his retirement in 2021. Fulp's support of local civic and charitable activities also spans decades. He currently serves as board chairman of Cox Health Systems, trustee of the Missouri State University Foundation, executive advisory board chairman of the Missouri State University College of Business, advisory board committee member of Every Child and board trustee of the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks. Honors and accolades include the State of Missouri's Missourian Award, the Missouri Governor's Silent Hero Award, and the Missouri State University Golden Bear Award. Fulp is a graduate of Missouri State University.

With total assets of $5.7 billion, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers. Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, the Company operates 91 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska, and commercial loan production offices in Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Omaha, Nebraska; Phoenix and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Great Southern Bancorp is a public company and its common stock GSBC is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

