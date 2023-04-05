MOVING COMPANY SIGNS HISTORIC DEAL FOR THE FIRST ELECTRIC MOVING AND JUNK HAULING TRUCK

College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving commits to going electric

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving ®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving and junk-hauling needs, is making moves toward going even more green as they recently signed a deal with Xos to purchase a 100% battery-electric truck. This marks the first-ever electric moving and junk hauling truck in the United States. The vehicle will be used at a College HUNKS location in New Jersey before rolling out to the rest of the system.

"By going electric, we're able to hold true to several of our core values and beliefs from building leaders to being innovative to staying conscious of our environmental impact," said Nick Friedman , Co-Founder and Visionary of College HUNKS. "Throughout our organization we emphasize the core value of building leaders, and this includes being leaders within our industry. By exploring electric vehicles, we can continue to demonstrate our commitment to leadership and stay ahead of the pack while also leaning into innovation. We are thrilled to take these steps that can further benefit our teams, customers and the communities that we serve."

The electric truck that College HUNKS will be piloting is the Xos MDXT™ box truck. This is a brand-new release from Xos and will be available as a Class 6 or Class 7 vehicle.

Xos is a Los Angeles-based technology company electric truck manufacturer, and fleet services provider with a mission to help fleets transition from internal combustion engines to battery-electric operations. Xos designs and manufactures medium- and heavy- duty electric vehicles including stepvans, box trucks and vocational vehicles, in addition to providing charging infrastructure and a fleet management platform called Xosphere.

"As the business and consumer landscape changes, it's vital for us to keep pace and incorporate the solutions that are best suited for our growth and sustainability," added Friedman. "We are excited to see what the future brings and how we can continue to evolve."

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com .

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and has grown to more than 200 franchise locations providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services.

