Stillman College Partners with Kaplan to Offer Students Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams and Professional Certifications

Stillman College, an HBCU and liberal arts institution with a historical and formal affiliation with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), will begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free test prep courses for a variety of graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and professional certifications, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan.

"For underrepresented students, test prep is essential to secure a strong score and gain admission to a competitive graduate school program," said Dr. Cynthia Warrick, president, Stillman College. "This partnership with Kaplan will support our efforts to make Stillman students even more successful."

Kaplan has prepared students for standardized tests for 85 years, and Stillman College is its newest HBCU partner for the company's All Access initiative, joining Xavier University of Louisiana, Howard University, Delaware State University, and most recently, Talladega College. Cleveland State University is also a partner and recently reported strong results for its students since signing on last year. As part of Kaplan's All Access mission, colleges and universities can help their students prepare for a variety of high-stakes exams and secure professional certifications that they need to reach their ultimate career goals.

"By signing on as a Kaplan All Access partner, Stillman College is making a valuable and strategic investment in their greatest asset: their talented and driven student body. We're incredibly excited to work with all participating students to help them achieve their educational and career goals. It also sends a powerful message to prospective students: This is a school that believes in your potential," said Mark Reimonenq, Kaplan's director of university partnerships. "Free test prep for these exams and certifications is a real game changer in Stillman students' journeys to success. Whether because of the price of preparation or because of how difficult the exams are, many aspiring young professionals see tests as a barrier, instead of an opportunity. With All Access, Kaplan is eliminating these challenges, providing them with best-in-class instruction with no out-of-pocket expenses."

About Stillman College

Founded in 1875, Stillman College is a liberal arts institution with a historical and formal affiliation with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). It is committed to fostering academic excellence, to providing opportunities for diverse populations, and to maintaining a strong tradition of preparing students for leadership and service by fostering experiential learning and community engagement designed to equip and empower Stillman's students and its constituents.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, all of our employees across 27 countries continue Stanley's mission, working with hundreds of thousands of students and professionals and 12,000 corporate and 4,000 school and university clients worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company GHC. Learn more at kaplan.com.

