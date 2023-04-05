Guidewire Welcomes AWS, Celonis, Google Cloud, and Hubio Into its PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program

There were 2,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,078 in the last 365 days.
Guidewire's data partners will help property & casualty insurers running on Guidewire Cloud easily connect their internal data with third-party platforms to derive insights
Guidewire GWRE announced that Google Cloud (BigQuery, Analytics Hub), Celonis, Hubio, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program as new data partners. These partners leverage Guidewire Cloud Data Access (CDA) to help insurers accelerate enterprise-wide data integration use cases for reporting, data warehousing, process mining, and analytics.
"We have made a conscious decision to focus on data partners as we grow our already comprehensive PartnerConnect Solution ecosystem," said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "We are excited to welcome AWS, Celonis, Hubio, and Google Cloud, who will help our customers gain the flexibility to move, analyze, and integrate their core system data with third-party platforms and applications of their choosing. This will make it even easier for insurers running on Guidewire Cloud to speed up their time to value and insight."
"The combination of Guidewire's leading P&C solutions along with Google Cloud's world-class Data, AI and Analytics provides the best-in-class combination for carriers world over looking to get the most from their Insurance Data," said Nigel Walsh, Managing Director Insurance, Google Cloud.
"We are excited to be taking our long-standing Guidewire partnership to the next level; leveraging Guidewire Cloud's native data integration capabilities, we are expanding support of one of the industry's first Statistical Reporting as a Service to all North American reporting jurisdictions," said Philip Henville, President and CEO, Hubio.
The newest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance members join as data partners and are already in use by our customers:
Each partner has built an out-of-the-box connector to Guidewire Cloud that provides secure, low latency access to all Guidewire InsuranceSuite data, including all intra-daily changes.
[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools, Marc Kerremans, Kimihiko Iijima, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, Nick Duffy, David Sugden, 20 March 2023.
About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem
Guidewire's solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products.
For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners, and check out our partner solutions on the Guidewire Marketplace.
About Guidewire
Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.
As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.
For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005259/en/