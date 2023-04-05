Guidewire Welcomes AWS, Celonis, Google Cloud, and Hubio Into its PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program

Guidewire's data partners will help property & casualty insurers running on Guidewire Cloud easily connect their internal data with third-party platforms to derive insights

Guidewire GWRE announced that Google Cloud (BigQuery, Analytics Hub), Celonis, Hubio, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have joined the Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance Program as new data partners. These partners leverage Guidewire Cloud Data Access (CDA) to help insurers accelerate enterprise-wide data integration use cases for reporting, data warehousing, process mining, and analytics.

"We have made a conscious decision to focus on data partners as we grow our already comprehensive PartnerConnect Solution ecosystem," said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Solution Alliances, Guidewire. "We are excited to welcome AWS, Celonis, Hubio, and Google Cloud, who will help our customers gain the flexibility to move, analyze, and integrate their core system data with third-party platforms and applications of their choosing. This will make it even easier for insurers running on Guidewire Cloud to speed up their time to value and insight."

"The combination of Guidewire's leading P&C solutions along with Google Cloud's world-class Data, AI and Analytics provides the best-in-class combination for carriers world over looking to get the most from their Insurance Data," said Nigel Walsh, Managing Director Insurance, Google Cloud.

"We are excited to be taking our long-standing Guidewire partnership to the next level; leveraging Guidewire Cloud's native data integration capabilities, we are expanding support of one of the industry's first Statistical Reporting as a Service to all North American reporting jurisdictions," said Philip Henville, President and CEO, Hubio.

The newest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Alliance members join as data partners and are already in use by our customers:

Amazon Web Services (Analytics on AWS) – As the cloud infrastructure powering Guidewire Cloud Platform, AWS provides insurers with the most scalable and cost-effective services for data movement, data storage, data lakes, analytics, business intelligence, and machine learning. AWS and Guidewire are already working together to use Guidewire Cloud Data Access and an Amazon EMR-based architecture to cost-effectively scale downstream data movement from Guidewire Cloud to populate insurers' analytic applications.

Celonis – the global leader in process mining [1], helps companies find and capture business value in their processes, enabling them to perform at levels they never thought possible. As part of the collaboration with Guidewire, Celonis analyzes InsuranceSuite data to identify process bottlenecks and to optimize workflows.

Hubio (regul8) – Hubio provides cloud services for P&C insurers to streamline their operations. regul8 is a regulatory reporting service that incorporates best practices and automation to better manage submission quality, corrections, and reconciliations.

Google Cloud (BigQuery & Analytics Hub) – BigQuery is Google Cloud's full-managed enterprise data warehouse that helps customers manage and analyze data. Analytics Hub is the data exchange to allow for secure and efficient data assets sharing.

Each partner has built an out-of-the-box connector to Guidewire Cloud that provides secure, low latency access to all Guidewire InsuranceSuite data, including all intra-daily changes.

[1] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Tools, Marc Kerremans, Kimihiko Iijima, Andrei Razvan Sachelarescu, Nick Duffy, David Sugden, 20 March 2023.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem

Guidewire's solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 175 solution partners providing over 185 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/partners, and check out our partner solutions on the Guidewire Marketplace.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire's trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

