Surgical Robotics Market Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 | Emergen Research

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced medical systems

Surgical Robotics Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%, Market Trends – Favorable government initiatives for surgical robots” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform. For instance, Versius Robotic System from CMR Surgical a UK based company has been used by NHS surgeons for minimal access surgery (MAS) in 2019. The portable design of robotic device permits free movement within ward and between various hospitals also help easy access in keyhole surgery.

An expanding area of medicine called surgical robotics use robotic equipment to help with surgical procedures. These tools are made to provide surgeons greater dexterity, accuracy, and control, which will ultimately result in safer and more effective operations. Modern sensors, cameras, and software used in surgical robots enable real-time surveillance and monitoring of the operative site. The robotic arms may be controlled by surgeons from a console, allowing them to work comfortably sitting while viewing the surgery field in three dimensions. Although being a relatively new technology, surgical robots have been demonstrated to enhance patient outcomes, decrease hospital stays, and reduce surgical complications in a variety of surgical procedures.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Surgical Robotics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Surgical Robotics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others



Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Benefits of Buying the Global Surgical Robotics Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Surgical Robotics Market

