Atlassian Jewelry Celebrating First Anniversary of Creating Symbols of Bond Between Mother and Baby

Unique artisan jeweler can turn breast milk, formula, an umbilical cord, hair and teeth into keepsake jewelry for mothers
QUEENS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlassian Jewelry is thrilled to announce it will be celebrating the first anniversary of its successful online personalized jewelry business. Owned and managed by jewelry designer Kaye Ng, Atlassian uses items such as a mother’s breast milk, baby formula, dried umbilical cord, encapsulated or dehydrated placenta, teeth or a lock of hair to create unique jewelry for mothers.
Atlassian Jewelry is well known for making pendants, earrings, bracelets and other accessories from items that remind parents of their newborn’s irreplaceable firsts. The company’s handmade, one-of-a-kind keepsake jewelry makes for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.
“Our business helps promote awareness around normalizing breastfeeding, “said Ng. “Every mom’s breastfeeding journey is unique and deserves to be celebrated. The special jewelry is not only a creative accessory, but also a keepsake that preserves memories. The items empower and inspire women to continue breastfeeding and allow moms to wear their motherhood story.”
Ng gave birth during the pandemic and enjoyed the breastfeeding experience. After her baby suddenly and unexpectedly decided to self-wean, Ng was left with a sense of loss and grief that was difficult to process. She then discovered the beauty and healing power of keepsake jewelry and created a piece of jewelry from her own breast milk.
“It helped me cope. I found that it provided me with a tangible reminder of the special bond I had shared with my baby. I now have a beautiful, daily, wearable reminder of my miraculous body and how it nourished my baby for 15 months. When I wear the jewelry, I am carrying memories of my life’s greatest moments,” said Ng.
Ng shared her story and jewelry with mom friends and started to receive requests for custom pieces made of breast milk. Soon after, Atlassian was launched and the business extended to other items that remind a mom of the early baby days – the stump of umbilical cord that fell off from the baby, a lock of hair from when baby had her first haircut, mom’s dried placenta, or the blanket baby came home in.
“Becoming a parent is a sacred rite of passage, and the bond with our babies equally so. Atlassian's gorgeous, top-quality jewelry is a meaningful way to honor this time in life. By turning all-too-fleeting early moments into heirloom jewelry, a parent wears a meaningful reminder of both our own transformation and the love we carry for our children,” said the founder of Birth Matters NYC, Lisa Greaves Taylor.
Pet parents are also encouraged to celebrate their fur babies with pet hair, fur, whiskers or fabric from a pet’s clothing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Kaye Ng
Atlassian Jewelry
hello@atlassianjewelry.com