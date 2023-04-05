Debbie Peterson Earns Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) Designation

DebbiePetersonSpeaks.com Headshot

Debbie Peterson, Keynote Speaker & Consultant at Getting to Clarity LLC, has earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) credential.

It is with heartfelt gratitude that I recognize my past clients who have supported me and provided opportunities to grow as a speaker.” — Debbie Peterson

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Peterson, Keynote Speaker & Consultant at Getting to Clarity LLC, has earned the Certified Speaking Professional (CSP) credential. She joins an international community of speaking professionals who have demonstrated an extraordinary level of expertise and professionalism embodied in the higher standards of practice in the speaking profession.

The CSP designation acknowledges speaking professionals who have demonstrated certified competence through eloquence, expertise, enterprise, and ethics in their speaking business and from the platform.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude that I recognize my past clients who have supported me and provided opportunities to grow as a speaker. With this recognition, I am more determined than ever to provide exceptional value and service to my clients.”

Debbie is a keynote speaker and leadership consultant focusing on helping women in leadership and emerging leaders to map out and reach for their next level of success, driving talent engagement and retention for her clients.

For more information about Debbie’s keynotes and other programming, visit www.debbiepetersonspeaks.com or email Debbie@DebbiePetersonSpeaks.com

###