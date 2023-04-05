Intelligent Network Market Predicted To Hit USD 17.3 Billion By 2030 at a CAGR of 26.80% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Technological Advances in Network Edge Drive the Global Intelligent Network Market

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Intelligent Network Market Report By Application, By End-User, By Enterprise Size — Global Forecast till 2030” valuation is poised to reach USD 17.3 Billion by 2030, registering a 26.80% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022-2030). The global intelligent network market is likely to witness substantial traction in the upcoming period. Rising demand for advanced telecom solutions and various mass-market services would drive the market.

Competitive Analysis

Players leading the global intelligent network market include

Ericsson (Sweden)

Cisco Systems (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Hewlett-Packard Company (US)

Tech Mahindra Limited (India)

Orange SA (France)

Colt Technology Services (UK)

Netcracker Inc. (UK)

Sandvine (Canada)

Loom Systems (US)

Aricent, Inc. (US)

Itential (US)

Intelligent Network Market Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 17.3 Billion CAGR 26.80% Key Vendors Cisco Systems (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Juniper Networks (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Hewlett-Packard Company (US), Orange S.A. (France), Tech Mahindra Limited (India), Colt Technology Services (UK), Sandvine (Canada), and Netcracker Inc. (UK) Key Market Opportunities Increasing internet penetration enables communication, connectivity, and sharing of knowledge, information and data which is one of the many factors fueling the growth of the intelligent network market in the forecast period. Key Market Drivers The advent of new technology is driving the growth of the intelligent network market in North America. The region is expected to dominate the market, owing to this, with the largest market share during the forecast period.

Organizations across all sectors are increasingly looking for ways to leverage their infrastructure to enable the digital transformation of their businesses. Besides, changing infrastructure policies that are rapidly enhancing the infrastructure landscape boost the intelligent network market size. The market is poised to garner significant gains with technological advancements such as 5G, connected cars, and others.

Many companies aim to deliver outstanding and consistent customer experience at lower costs. They partner with technology providers to deliver fully automated network operations, using a hyper-automation platform enabling zero-touch and closed-loop processes. State-of-the-art technologies require minimal human intervention, which is a key step toward achieving their desired goals.

Industry Trends

Rising migrations to the intelligent network, which has increased the network's overall reliability, drive market growth. Moreover, diverse, intelligent network applications escalate the market value. Intelligent network use in data centers, enterprises, and industries positively impacts market growth. Also, the increasing adoption of intelligent networks over asynchronous transfer mode (ATM) and migration to IP boost market revenues.

On the other hand, technical expertise and network security concerns impede the market growth. Lack of technical expertise and network security concerns are major factors estimated to impede the market's growth. Also, complexities in roaming and other telecom technologies pose challenges to market development. Nevertheless, the increasing uptake of intelligent networks would support the market growth, offering ample scope for growth to the market and players.

Segments

The report is segmented into applications, end-users, enterprise size, and regions. The application segment is sub-segmented into information cognition, traffic prediction & classification, resource management & network adoption, performance prediction, and configuration extrapolation.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into telecom service providers, cloud service providers, managed network service providers, and others. The enterprise size segment is sub-segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. The region segment is sub-segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global intelligent network market, with technological advances and the early migration to the advanced intelligent network (AIN) and intelligent networks (IN). Besides, the rising uptake of intelligent networks to manage intelligent routing, number portability (NP), and screening services drive regional market growth. The North American Intelligent network market is expected to retain its dominance during the projected period.

Europe is another prominent market for intelligent networks, which are growing in popularity across the region. Moreover, the introduction of new technologies in the region controls the market, accounting for the majority of total market revenue.

A few nations in Europe like UK and Germany, are paving technological breakthroughs and increasingly using cloud-based services. The European intelligent network market leaders, including Ericsson, Nokia, Orange Networks, and Netcracker, are strengthening innovative technical design while offering information security.

The intelligent network market in Asia Pacific region appears brisk, headed by the growing use of IoT. Additionally, enterprises of all sizes are migrating their data to the cloud, allowing the market to achieve the fastest growth. With their large client bases, Japan, China, and India have become prominent markets in this region.

Furthermore, rapidly growing IT industries across the region and the increasing capital investments by global technology companies like Microsoft, IBM, and Intel will allow the APAC intelligent network market to increase rapidly throughout the projection period.

Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the intelligent network market appears fragmented due to the presence of many well-established players. Apart from mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansion, industry players boost product development and sales by making significant investments to support their competitive position.

Most industry players focus on developing self-driving networks that can enable planning for information technology operations, collaborating with an organization's artificial intelligence engine and microservices cloud. This aids in enhancing the user experience on the network and the ability to troubleshoot in wired and wireless environments.

Workforce intelligent network providers strive to expand their workforce network for rapidly growing industries, including healthcare. Newly developed solutions enable healthcare providers to share their authenticated credentials and qualifications in real time.

For instance, on Feb 23, 2023, Tech Mahindra (India), a leading multinational information technology services and consulting company, announced that Telefonica Germany has selected it to implement intelligent network automation. Under the terms of the partnership,

Tech Mahindra will help Telefónica Germany with the next-gen network automation platform, bringing a higher level of network operation efficiencies by implementing netOps.ai.

Additionally, Tech Mahindra will help Telefonica accelerate its network automation journey by modernizing its Operations Support Systems (OSS) stack. Companies have also implemented the netOps.ai platform, automating e2e Network Lifecycle. netOps.ai's Continuous Insights & Intelligence (CI2F) model has helped automate NOC Operations, ensuring significant improvement in operational KPIs, such as time to dispatch (T2D), mean time to repair (MTTR), and network availability.

