/EIN News/ -- BELVIDERE, NJ, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today provided an update on its sustainability initiatives, including the Company’s participation in Walmart’s Project Gigaton - an initiative to remove emissions in the global value chain by 1 billion metric tons (gigaton) by 2030.
Edible Garden’s 2022 Project Gigaton impact included:
Edible Garden Reports on Sustainability Initiatives
Including Walmart’s Project Gigaton
Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We were previously named a Project Gigaton “Giga Guru,” due to our leadership and commitment to sustainability in the Controlled Environment Agriculture space. I am proud to report we have continued to reduce waste, while increasing overall supply chain efficiencies, utilizing solutions such as our patented, Greenthumb™ software. Our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach is intended to benefit both consumers and our retail partners. We are especially honored to collaborate with Walmart who clearly shares our vision for a more sustainable future.”
The Company is also advancing sustainability initiatives, such as:
ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®
Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.
Investor Contacts:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1020
EDBL@crescendo-ir.com
