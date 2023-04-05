PSYC’s Psychedelic Spotlight Closes Strong Q1 With New KPI Records in March

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC) (“PSYC”, “PSYC Corp” or the “Company”), parent company to Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC” or the “wholly owned subsidiary”), a multimedia leader for all things psychedelics including the emerging medicinal psychedelics market sector, is pleased to announce that its Psychedelic Spotlight multimedia platform recorded its most successful KPI month-to-date in March, further demonstrating its development and emergence into a leading authority for the expanding psychedelics market sector and community.



Notable statistical highlights from March that were recorded and observed from Google Analytics include Psychedelic Spotlight earning more than 1.3M page views, exceeding its previous high watermark of 1.1M page views; more than 3.8M total impressions; well over 240K organic visitors to the site, representing a 46% increase from the previous month, and an increase of over 30% in page views since Psychedelic Spotlight first hit the 1M page view milestone eleven months ago in May 2022.

These healthy statical-performing months come just two months after a series of strategic updates to its operating model implemented by Management. The expressed intent of which is focused on accelerating the growth of the platform from a KPI perspective under a leaner, streamlined operating model with a keen eye on earning maximum market share within a continuously evolving psychedelics marketplace.

“I think it's important to reiterate that Psychedelic Spotlight is at the core of the value we are focused on building for PSYC both here and now, and in the long-term,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores.

“From our perspective, much of this relies heavily on the establishment of Psychedelic Spotlight into the premiere news, information, and resource authority for all things psychedelics. We began the year with a fresh, realigned growth strategy for the platform that emphasized the element of accomplishing more with less without sacrificing the quality of our content that our loyal viewers, listeners, and readers come to expect from us. In that context, the KPIs generated by Psychedelic Spotlight last month are, we believe, an emphatic statement regarding both our strategy and our team’s ability to achieve new milestones efficiently and effectively despite challenging initiatives and turbulent sector and macroeconomic headwinds. Successfully overcoming these odds is one of several essential reasons why we’re confident in our team’s ability to continue to follow through on our objective of being the multimedia platform that owns the majority of market share in this growing space.

Some of what we plan to share in the weeks and months ahead will help illustrate and clarify the revenue model we’re developing for PSYC and exactly how and why Psychedelic Spotlight’s increasing market share will play a vital role in maximizing near and long-term monetization. From consumer-facing opportunities to B2B, we are truly committed to leveraging Psychedelic Spotlight’s presence and authority to build a powerful revenue model that is every bit as reasonable as it is attainable for a media-focused company such as PSYC.”

Psychedelic Spotlight Executive Director of Marketing, Maria Holyanova, applauded the platform's monthly performance. "Psychedelic Spotlight realized significant organic growth as a result of our lean, efficient team executing their strategies in real-time and doing more with less. In a matter of weeks, we managed to propel ourselves up the ranks on Google Search and News—attesting not only our ability to take quick action and make on the fly adjustments, but also demonstrating the commitment from everyone involved solidifying us as an authority in psychedelic media coverage while simultaneously executing our content strategy. Psychedelic Spotlight continues to present psychedelic culture, policy, research, and industry news in a captivating manner without sacrificing integrity. I'm beyond proud of what we’ve achieved so rapidly; this is a pure example of our team's capacity to execute while the psychedelic industry is undergoing trying times."

PSYC Chief Branding Officer (“CBO”), Sacha G. Hebbert concluded with the following: “From an operational standpoint, we made significant adjustments to lower our burn rate while doubling down on the media content our core audience is demanding to consume. In tandem with operating a lean media machine, we've reached the farthest corners of burgeoning interests and adjacent psychographics, where we see a convergence in alternative healing modalities and psychedelics. We know who our current and future content consumers are; that understanding is our leverage.”

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market: PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the “Company” or “PSYC”) is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis.

Management’s assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today’s most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates Bonfire, a community-focused, consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC’s service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 239-1919

info@psyccorporation.com

OTC PINK MARKET: PSYC