CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Provide a Company Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Tanya Urbach, Board Chair, Cyrus Arman, President, Antonio Migliarese, Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Hansen, our newly appointed Head of Research and Basic Science, will host an investment community webcast to provide a Company update on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Following the update, questions submitted prior to the webcast as directed below will be addressed to the extent appropriate.

Date:     Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Time:     1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Access:     https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1VcOPtAY
Questions:     Please submit any questions prior to the webcast, and not later than Noon PT, Friday, April 7, 2023. Questions can be submitted via email to: ir@cytodyn.com. Per CytoDyn’s current policy, the presenters will not be able to take live questions during the webcast.

This is a livestream presentation. Participants are encouraged to login early prior to the start of the event. The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until May 11, 2023.

