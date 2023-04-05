INTERNATIONAL MEETING IN NAPLES AND ROME WITH THE WAY OF THE HOLY GRAIL EUROPEAN CULTURAL ITINERARY

IVI ITINERARIO VIDEO INTERATTIVI SALVATORE FORTE, ANNALISA DIRETTORE TESTI Y FRANCISCO AFRO DE FALCO PRESENTATION OF THE EUROPEAN CONSORTIUM OF NAPLES OF THE WAY OF THE HOLY GRAIL, ROUTE OF KNOWLEDGE, PATH OF PEACE LAURENTINE INTERNATIONAL DAY PATH OF THE HOLY GRAIL

The International Association in charge of valuing The Way of the Holy Grail as a European Cultural Itinerary meets in Naples and Rome from April 20 to 27.

The Way of the Holy Grail, the Route of Knowledge, path of Peace is an initiative to create union between the nations of all Europe” — Dr. Ana Mafé García

MASSAMAGRELL, VALENCIA, ESPAñA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Way of the Holy Grail presides over the initiative to create a new European Cultural Itinerary through the union of collaborative synergies with all kinds of cultural, tourist and secular associations. This internationalisation project began in October 2019 in the emblematic 'Ateneo Mercantil' building in Valencia, Spain. Laying the foundations of a European Consortium in which different institutions took part, among which we highlight the Accredited Consular Corps in Valencia and the Cathedral of the Valencia, which was represented by Canon Dr. Jaime Sancho.

Thanks to the meetings held with the Ministry of Culture and with the support of the Minister of Tourism Ms. Reyes Maroto, we have continued working from civil society to give shape to the initiative. Thus, we have been able to present the project to the Council of Europe, thereby positioning Spain as the best country in the world for walking.

This is why the International Association of the Holy Grail in Europe has been created with its headquarters in Massamagrell (Valencia) and the city of Valencia. Their mission includes creating and consolidating the main axis that crosses the Pyrenees, all of Aragon and enters the Valencian Community through the municipality of Barracas in Castellón to continue through the Alto Palancia to the Valencian regions of Camp de Morvedre, l'Horta Nord and to finally arrive at the historic Cathedral of Valencia.

On April 20th in the 'Castel Nuovo', also known as Maschio Angioino, the Consorzio ICE Napoli Cammino del Santo Graal will be presented under the auspices of IVI Itinerari Video Interattivi , chaired by Salvatore Forte, who is also the main researcher of the Holy Grail of Valencia in the iconographic area of the Castel Nuovo. Also present will be the actress Annalisa Direttore Testi and the director Francisco Afro de Falco. They are both members of the IVI cultural project in Naples. The press and prominent members of Neapolitan society, who support this initiative, will also attend.

On April 21st, a tour of the municipality of Naples will be studied to complete the experience of the legacy of the Holy Grail in the city through the study of the pilgrimages. This will include the most emblematic places of what was once the capital of Magna Graecia (Neapolis).

On April 25th the Cultural Association 'The Way of the Holy Grail', in the Basilica of San Lorenzo in Rome, will present the project of the European Cultural Itinerary to the members of the Comitato San Lorenzo Diácono e Martire nel Mondo, who are celebrating the V Giornata Laurenziana on that day. Favio D'Ortona will be presented with a museographic replica of the Holy Chalice of the Cathedral of Valencia and also will be presented with a handmade socarrat, painted by the Housewives of Emperador (Valencia).

Other activities of an informative nature are also planned in Rome. However, for reasons of protocol, these will be announced once the trip is over.

A contingent of 9 people will leave from Valencia. They will be joined by two more people from different parts of Spain with the mission of supporting this initiative that positions the city of Valencia, throughout Europe, as the end point of a European Cultural Itinerary.

One must remember that, since October 2015, the Holy See has granted the Cathedral of Valencia the privilege of celebrating a Jubilee year in perpetuity every five years. All this thanks to the veneration and custody that has been held for XVII centuries regarding the most important relic of Christianity: the Holy Chalice, the Holy Grail.

This means something fundamental for the city of Valencia, which was once the capital of the Crown of Aragon. Because of the frequency of the Jubilee celebrations (every 5 years), the city of Valencia is the third most important city in the world after Jerusalem and Rome. These are two notable cities that mark the European Cultural Itinerary of the Way of the Holy Grail, along its historical route.

All the events to consolidate and disseminate the international tourist story of the Way of the Holy Grail are financed with funds from the Cultural Association 'The Way of the Holy Grail' since its beginnings. Its president, Dr. Ana Mafé García publicly thanks the collaboration offered this year (2023) by the funding of Tourism Comunitat Valenciana through a registered subsidy per resolution that will allow 'The Way of the Holy Grail' Association to develop these dissemination events with the maximum guarantees.

