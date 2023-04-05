Sunshine Biopharma Reports Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

There were 2,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,364 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: “SBFM”), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced reporting of operating results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and recent highlights.
Full Year 2022 and Recent Highlights:
“We are delighted with our accomplishments in 2022 and look forward to continuing to build value for our shareholders in 2023 and beyond,” said Camille Sebaaly, CFO of Sunshine Biopharma.
About Sunshine Biopharma
Sunshine Biopharma recently acquired Nora Pharma Inc. and as a result the Company now has 54 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 44 employees. The Company is planning to expand its product offering to 86 generic pharmaceuticals over the next two years. In parallel, Sunshine Biopharma is continuing its drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer, (ii) Adva-27a, a small chemotherapy molecule for pancreatic cancer, and (iii) PLpro inhibitor for COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com
Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings.
For Additional Information:
Sunshine Biopharma Contact:
Camille Sebaaly, CFO
Direct Line: 514-814-0464
camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com
Sunshine Biopharma Media Contact:
Christine Petraglia
TraDigital IR
Direct Line: 917-633-8980
investors@sunshinebiopharma.com