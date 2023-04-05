Singing Machine To Launch Sesame Street Singalong Toys

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products -- today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Sesame Workshop, the educational organization behind the iconic Sesame Street franchise.



The Singing Machine Company will develop, manufacture and market sing-along and youth karaoke products featuring beloved Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Abby Cadabby for North America, Australia, the United Kingdom. The Company expects to launch the new products this Fall 2023.

“Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, has built a legacy brand at the heart of childhood play, inspiring generations of children through music and singing for more than 50 years, and still today, it is one of the most widely recognized, cherished and impactful entertainment franchises of our time,” said Gary Atkinson, CEO of Singing Machine. “Sesame Street has infused music together with its loveable characters to boldly shape the minds and lives of young learners, and we can’t wait to bring their incredible mission to life with character-themed Singing Machine karaoke products for fans around the world.”

“Music has always been a part of Sesame Street’s DNA, supporting our curricular goals and helping kids express themselves in the most creative ways,” said Gabriela Arenas, SVP of Global Products Licensing, Sesame Workshop. “Whether singing or dancing, or both! kids and families will have a wonderful time-sharing musical memory with all their Sesame Street friends.”

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We’re present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.sesameworkshop.org and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok.

Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) is the leading provider of karaoke products to consumers across the world. The Company’s Singing Machine® portfolio features the industry's widest line of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. The Company’s products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including at well-known retailers such as Amazon, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products. To learn more, go to www.singingmachine.com.

