T2 Biosystems Announces Webinar and White Paper Highlighting T2Candida Panel Clinical Data and Best Practices

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, today announced the availability of a new webinar and white paper highlighting the T2Candida® Panel clinical data and best practices from real world use within Medical Intensive Care Units (MICU).



“The T2Candida Panel is a valuable tool for the management of critically ill patients,” stated Dr. Neil Clancy, Chief of Infectious Diseases for the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System, and Tenured Professor of Medicine, Associate Chief of Infectious Diseases and Director of the XDR Pathogen Lab at the University of Pittsburgh. “In a setting where time and accuracy are vital, the T2Candida Panel can be incorporated into patient management and stewardship. Using the T2Candida Panel, we have been able to improve the care of our patients with candidiasis, and the care of those at risk for candidiasis.”

The webinar, "Lessons for Diagnosing & Managing Candidiasis in Critically Ill Patients" by Dr. Cornelius (Neil) Clancy, reviews the T2Candida Panel clinical data and details the implementation process of the T2Candida Panel for patients with septic shock within a MICU. Attendees can receive 1.0 ACCENT medical education credits. In the webinar, Dr. Clancy notes that the five targets on the T2Candida Panel account for 95% of invasive candidiasis infections at most centers. He outlines the treatment algorithm and outcome data in the MICU including:

T2Candida Panel significantly shortened time to diagnosis and time to antifungal treatment

T2Candida Panel decreased the duration of antifungal therapy as negatives supported the reduction of antifungal therapy

Dr. Neil Clancy’s research lab is funded by NIH and the VA to study molecular mechanisms of pathogenesis and antimicrobial resistance in Candida spp. and carbapenem resistant Enterobacteriaceae. He has published over 230 peer-reviewed papers on clinical, translational and bench research in diverse areas of infectious disease, in particular related to antimicrobial resistance in hospitalized and immunosuppressed hosts. He’s received several awards for his expertise in clinical education from the Universities of Pittsburgh and Florida.

The T2 Medical Affairs team also released a new supplementary white paper that synthesizes the T2Candida Panel hospital user experiences. The white paper includes patient selection criteria, treatment algorithms, patient outcomes, and patient case studies from the T2Candida Panel hospital users.

About Candida

Fungi can cause a broad spectrum of host responses, including infection and sepsis, leading to septic shock and death. Fungal bloodstream infections, primarily those caused by Candida species, are the fourth most common bloodstream infection in the United States and eighth most common ICU-acquired blood stream infection in Europe. A Candida bloodstream infection, also called candidemia, is the most common form of invasive candidiasis (IC). Immunocompromised hosts such as transplant and oncology patients and those undergoing abdominal surgery are the primary hosts for IC, with a prevalence ranging from 2-11%. Due to the rapidly expanding population of immunocompromised patients, the amount of IC has increased considerably. Candida is the most frequent cause of fungal sepsis or fungal septic shock in nosocomial blood stream infections (BSIs), particularly in the intensive care units (ICUs).

About the T2Candida Panel

The T2Candida Panel is the only FDA-cleared diagnostic test able to detect sepsis-causing fungal pathogens directly from whole blood, without the need to wait days for a positive blood culture. The T2Candida Panel runs on the fully-automated T2Dx® Instrument and simultaneously detects five Candida species, including Candida albicans, Candida tropicalis, Candida parapsilosis, Candida krusei, and Candida glabrata. Rapid detection of these pathogens, as well as Candida auris, is essential to getting infected patients on appropriate antimicrobial therapy and improving clinical outcomes.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, the T2Bacteria® Panel, the T2Candida® Panel, the T2Resistance® Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2™ Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including the T2Biothreat™ Panel, the T2Cauris™ Panel, and T2Lyme™ Panel, as well as next-generation products for the detection of bacterial and fungal pathogens and associated antimicrobial resistance markers. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.

