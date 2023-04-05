Submit Release
Rain Oncology Announces Collaborator Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Oncology Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with its lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced a poster presentation by Rain’s collaborators at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2023, being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida from April 14-19, 2023.

Poster presentation details:

Poster Title:   MDM2 inhibition in combination with MEK inhibition in preclinical models of lung adenocarcinomas with MDM2 amplification
Presentation Number:   6127
Presenter:   Arielle Elkrief, M.D., F.R.C.P.C., Research Fellow, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Session Title:   Apoptosis and Growth Factor Receptors as Therapeutic Targets
Session Date and Time:   Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. ET
Location:   Poster Section 15; Poster Board Number 7

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the “Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Oncology Inc.
Rain Oncology Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1.617.430.7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

 


Primary Logo

