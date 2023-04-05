County courthouses closed due to weather

The courthouses in Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eddy, Foster, Grand Forks, Ramsey, Ransom, Rolette, Stutsman and Wells counties will be closed today, April 5, due to the weather. Walsh will be opening at 11 a.m.
