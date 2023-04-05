Harsco Rail Wins Five-Year Operation and Maintenance Contract with UK's Network Rail

Harsco will operate and maintain Network Rail’s 14 stoneblowers



/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Rail division has been awarded a five-year stoneblower operation and maintenance contract with Network Rail, the largest infrastructure manager of railways in the United Kingdom. The contract, valued at over $130 million, goes into full effect on May 27, 2023.

Through the contract, Harsco Rail will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of 14 Network Rail stoneblowers, which automate the traditional process for repairing and restoring railroad tracks.

“This contract doubles the size of our business in the UK and exemplifies Network Rail’s continued trust and confidence in our team,” said Harsco Rail Group President Claus Heuschmid. “We are pleased to draw on our extensive knowledge of railway maintenance to support our longtime partner.”

This competitive contract adds Harsco’s stoneblower operation and maintenance capabilities to the existing services and products Harsco provides to its largest U.K. partner.

Harsco Rail has partnered with Network Rail on Switch and Crossing rail grinders since 2004 and Mobile Maintenance Train service since 2020.

About Harsco Rail

Harsco Rail, a worldwide operating segment of Harsco Corporation, is a technological and innovative global supplier of railway track maintenance products and services. Harsco Rail provides expert engineering, vehicles and equipment, innovative technology, safety technology, dedicated parts and services, contracting services and quality maintenance from nine main locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Brazil, China and Australia. Additional information can be found at www.harscorail.com.

About Network Rail

Network Rail owns, operates and develops Britain's railway infrastructure – 20,000 miles of track, 30,000 bridges, tunnels and viaducts and the thousands of signals, level crossings and stations. It runs 20 of the UK's largest stations while all the others, over 2,500, are run by the country's train operating companies.