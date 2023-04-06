Várri Consultancy partners with Clausematch to provide compliance automation technology to SMEs in the Middle East

Várri Consultancy teams up with Clausematch to simplify clients' policy management.
Johnny Kollin, Founder & Managing Director of Várri Consultancy.
Várri Consultancy logo.
Várri Consultancy, a management consulting boutique, has signed an agreement with Clausematch, a regulatory technology company.
Organisations are struggling to make sense of all the uncertainty in the world, and executives find it difficult to stay updated on the constant stream of regulatory changes.”
— Johnny Kollin, Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Várri Consultancy, an independent management consulting boutique specialising in strategy, risk and governance advisory, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Clausematch, a technology company developing solutions for regulatory compliance. This is the first collaboration with a business in the Middle East for Clausematch.
Várri Consultancy, led by Johnny Kollin, proactively advises organisations in times of fundamental societal changes. Clients in sectors such as financial services and renewable energy seek professional guidance from Várri on governance, risk and compliance matters. Award-winning regulatory technology (RegTech) provider Clausematch helps regulated entities operate securely and comply with legal requirements. The company has raised over $20 million in funds and counts several Tier 1 banks in the North American and EMEA regions, including Barclays, as clients. Combining the expertise of Várri with the necessary technology tools has proven a superior response to challenges.
“Organisations are struggling to make sense of all the uncertainty in the world, and executives find it difficult to stay updated on the constant stream of regulatory changes,” said Johnny Kollin, Founder and Managing Director of Várri Consultancy. “Companies’ policies and procedures meant to address those issues often lack an apparent linkage to the real risks and regulatory environment. As a result, they don’t get the necessary staff buy-in and end up on a shelf. Clausematch allows companies to manage the policy lifecycle, link internal policies with external regulations, and demonstrate compliance to their stakeholders, improving their compliance and risk management efficiency.”
All clients of Várri Consultancy need to adhere to various regulations. Many are rapidly expanding companies looking to gradually increase their organisational risk maturity, while others are looking to apply for financial services permissions. By combining advisory services with modern technology, consultants at Várri can more efficiently transfer and integrate their expertise within the organisations they advise. Furthermore, employing technology in these operations saves time during the implementation, resulting in fewer billable hours, which is important for small and medium corporate clients. It also saves time on the client’s side in the longer run. Therefore, this way of doing business contributes to the return on investment (ROI) of clients of Várri – an approach that aligns well with the productivity of the Clausematch platform.
Claudia Coutinho-De Somma, EMEA Account Exeсutive at Clausematch, said: “We’re delighted to collaborate with Várri Consultancy as they have significant knowledge and experience with regulated entities in the UAE. The approach Várri employs when providing clients with technology solutions is thorough, completely sincere, and objective, all of which are very valuable to us. It also fits Clausematch’s mission of providing highly regulated businesses with best-in-class efficient SaaS compliance solutions.”
Clausematch has a successful track record as a global RegTech leader. The company collaborates with regulators and recently introduced the digital regulatory knowledge graph in open source, resulting from its collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). The knowledge graph is a source of digitised rules available for the use of decision automation systems. With the digital regulatory rulebooks, financial institutions will be able to gain a deeper contextual understanding of the current applicable legislation and apply requirements more effectively and efficiently.
###
About Várri Consultancy:
Várri Consultancy is a modern, independent management consulting boutique specialising in strategy consulting and risk and governance advisory services. The company was named a “Top Consulting Firm 2022 Middle East” and “Top Consulting Company in the UAE 2023” by Clutch, which ranks more than 150,000 agencies globally. https://varri.com
About Clausematch:
Clausematch is an award-winning regulatory technology company developing solutions for regulators and regulatory compliance. The cutting-edge Clausematch platform brings automation to policy management, regulatory change management, and organisational governance. Regulators can also use Clausematch to manage, publish, and update regulations in a digital form. The company works with a range of multinational clients across regulated industries, including financial services, energy, and insurance. Its financial services clients include Barclays, PensionBee, Intesa Sanpaolo, and Griffin, to name a few. Clausematch was a regional winner for Barclays entrepreneur awards for the Rise FinTech Company of the Year, recently topped Business Cloud’s RegTech50 list, and was named RegTech of the Year by the US FinTech Awards in 2022. www.clausematch.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Johnny Kollin
Várri Consultancy
+971 4 313 2094
hello@varri.com