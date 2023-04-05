MDI based Polyurethane (PU) Technical Insulation Market, Revenue Share Analysis, Region & Country Forecast, 2023–2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market size for Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)-based Polyurethane (PU) technical insulation was USD 383.52 million in 2022 and is predicted to have a revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3% during the forecast period. The rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient insulation materials, along with the need to reduce carbon emissions, are major factors driving the growth of the market.

MDI-based PU technical insulation has a high demand in various industries such as construction, automotive, and refrigeration, owing to its excellent thermal insulation properties and capacity to reduce energy consumption. As energy prices increase, end-users are looking for insulation materials that can help to lower their energy use and expenses. MDI-based PU technical insulation is an ideal option for building insulation due to its high insulation performance, durability, and minimal environmental impact.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• Covestro AG

• Huntsman Corporation

• Dow Chemical Company

• Kingspan Group

• Owens Corning

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Armacell International S.A.

• Johns Manville Corporation

• GAF Materials Corporation

The growth of the market for MDI-based PU technical insulation is also being driven by various government regulations to reduce carbon emissions and the growing trend of constructing green buildings. Sustainable insulating materials are essential for constructing energy-efficient green buildings, and MDI-based PU technical insulation is becoming more popular in the building sector due to its high thermal insulation properties and low VOC emissions.

The automobile industry's need for insulation materials that can withstand high temperatures is driving the demand for MDI-based PU technical insulation, particularly for Electric Vehicles (EVs), which require insulation that can endure high temperatures.

The refrigeration sector is also contributing significantly to the revenue growth of the MDI-based PU technical insulation market due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly refrigeration systems. MDI-based PU technical insulation is frequently used in refrigeration systems because of its superior insulation capabilities and ability to reduce energy consumption.

Furthermore, the demand for fire-resistant insulation materials in various end-use sectors, such as building and construction, transportation, and industrial applications, is driving the growth of the MDI-based PU technical insulation market. MDI-based PU technical insulation is increasingly being used in these sectors because of its strong fire-resistant qualities and ability to offer high levels of protection.

Based on product type, the MDI-based PU technical insulation market is segmented into rigid foam, flexible foam, spray foam, and others. The rigid foam segment is expected to have the largest revenue share during the forecast period due to its excellent thermal insulation properties and high compressive strength. The flexible foam segment is expected to have the fastest revenue CAGR due to its superior sound insulation and cushioning properties, while the spray foam segment is expected to have a significantly rapid revenue CAGR due to its easy application and excellent adhesion properties.

Segments covered by Product Type Outlook, End-use Industry Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Type Outlook

• Rigid Foam

• Flexible Foam

• Spray Foam

• Others

By End-use Industry Outlook

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Construction

• Appliances

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

