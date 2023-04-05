Judy Rentz goes all out to tell her life’s story in book Fighting to Survive

Hear about Judy Rentz's long struggle with pudendal neuralgia.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Each and every person in the world has their own experiences with challenges. As the world grows, these life obstacles continue to exist as well. Mental, financial, physical—whatever areas these may be, many people experience difficulties. Some even go through seemingly insurmountable problems. In her book "Fighting to Survive", Judy Rentz tells the world of the “monster” that has been attacking and causing pain to her physically: an illness called pudendal neuralgia.
“Rentz, a highly organized writer, has composed this frank chronicle with the intention of reaching out to others who may be experiencing her condition or any other that may at times seem hopeless. She candidly depicts her constant efforts when, with children and grandchildren, or singing in church, she must mask her pain with a serene appearance, using extreme mental discipline in the process. Her gardening efforts have created a quiet, natural environment where she can relax, take dips in a warm pool, and see the delights of changing seasons.”, says Barbara Bamberger Scott of the US Review of Books.
An authentic memoir that beautifully narrates what it’s like to find hope even in the most hopeless situations, "Fighting to Survive" by Judy Rentz is a worthwhile read that tugs the heartstrings and provides encouragement. Copies of this book are available on Amazon and on Judy’s website, judyvrentz.com
