Virtual and Augmented Reality Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023-2030 | Google Inc.

Virtual and Augmented Reality Market

The Virtual and Augmented Reality Market has bright growth prospects ahead of it as VR/AR technology is increasingly being adopted across in industries

UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has announced the publication of a new report titled Virtual and Augmented Reality Market 2023, which provides regional and global market data expected to increase in value between 2023 and 2030. The in-depth analysis of the global Virtual and Augmented Reality Market offers critical insights into the industry's changing dynamics, value chain analysis, prominent investment pockets, competitive scenarios, geographical landscape, and key segments. It also includes a comprehensive examination of the driving and restraint components for the global market. Also provides superior information on the global market's working tactics and potential opportunities. This will assist industry participants, policymakers, stakeholders, investors, and new entrants in the Virtual and Augmented Reality Industry in identifying and grasp innovative opportunities.

The global Virtual and Augmented Reality market is estimated to account for US$ 401.8 Billion by 2025



Overview

Virtual and augmented reality have been utilized in some of the traditional medical fields such as biology, obstetrics, Gynecology, neurology, cardiology, dermatology, and even on a smaller scale in the veterinary medical field. Video games are also utilized frequently in the operating room. Aesthetic surgery: Many procedures are performed in a surgical theater, and surgeons try to recreate the exact medical environment as much as possible. For instance, they may use a full-body computer model to better understand a patient's problems and prepare them for surgery. Neurosurgery is a growing field due to the advances in scanning technologies. Some neurosurgeons use virtual reality to train their patients while others are utilizing CT imaging (like MRI's) to train the surgeon before a procedure.

The following Key Players are mentioned in this Document:

● Blippar Inc.

● Cyberglove Systems LLC.

● Daqri LLC

● EON Reality Inc.

● Google Inc.

● Infinity Augmented Reality Inc.

● Magic Leap Inc.

● Meta Company

● Metaio GmbH

● Microsoft Corporation

● Oculus VR LLC

● Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

● Qualcomm Inc.

● Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

● Vuzix Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Component:

-Software

-Hardware

-HMDs

-Input Systems

Global Virtual or Augmented Reality Market, By Application:

-Videogames

-Engineering

-Healthcare

-Live Events

-Video Entertainment

-Real State

-Retail

-Military

-Training and Education

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.



Drivers

✦Increasing demand for VR/AR solutions in the healthcare and retail & e-commerce sector coupled with the rising popularity of HMDs (head-mounted displays) in the gaming and entertainment sector is expected to propel growth of the virtual and augmented reality market over the forecast period.

✦Furthermore, the evolution of Industry 4.0 (fourth industrial revolution), IoT (Internet of Things), improving cloud infrastructure, and others is expected to boost growth of the virtual and augmented reality market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global virtual and augmented reality market has registered tremendous growth due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The imposition of social distancing measures in the wake of the pandemic has engulfed a large portion of the corporate, healthcare, and the IT sector to adopt VR/AR solutions to continue their operations, thus, providing an impetus for the market.

Key Takeaways

∎The virtual and augmented reality market is anticipated to grow CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption in the gaming and entertainment sector. For instance, in January 2021, the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) reported that the revenues of virtual gaming services reached over US$ 1 billion in 2020.

∎In terms of region, the virtual and augmented reality market in the North American region is poised to rise at a substantial rate on the heels of wider adoption of IoT technology and presence of major market players.

∎Also, the Asia Pacific region is posing bright prospects for the virtual and augmented reality market in the view of rapid adoption of newer technologies coupled with the robust start-up ecosystem.



