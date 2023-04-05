Judy Rentz offers a memoir entitled Fighting to Survive

Hear about the challenges that Judy Rentz had to endure in this encouraging memoir.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this heartfelt memoir by Judy Rentz, readers are in for a tough and emotional read as the author goes all out in narrating the mental and physical pain that she has encountered with pudendal neuralgia, a long-term illness that is caused by damage of the main nerve in the pelvis.
Formerly a property manager for condominiums in the Atlanta area, Judy was once named “Most Outstanding Manager” in the city. But her desire to become a godly mother to her two children and wife to her husband made her give up this career. She was blessed with the talent for singing, which she used to volunteer in the local church. Throughout her life, Judy has always had complications in her hip and legs and was eventually diagnosed with fibromyalgia. This was before she was challenged with pudendal neuralgia. Despite all the challenges she faced, Judy Rentz never failed to face every day with her fighting spirit. As readers would go on to read her memoir, they would know that Judy often speaks highly of her mother.
“I love all the people, but nothing has impressed me more than the upbringing I had in our small country area outside of Maryville, TN. I credit my mother. Studying every afternoon was her lifeline. She told us many times over how the Bible would have us live. This is my most cherished memory and certainly has been attributed to the person I am today, not perfect, but always forgiven.”, shares Judy.
Truly a moving book that leaves no heart untouched. Grab a copy now of "Fighting to Survive" by Judy Rentz, available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms.
Visit judyvrentz.com for more information about Judy Rentz and her other published works.
