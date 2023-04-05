Flash News: OKX Wallet Adds Support for Oasis to Expand DeFi Solutions for Web3 Users, OKX Lists WiFi Map

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world’s second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the week of April 3, 2023.



OKX Wallet Adds Support for Oasis

OKX has added support for leading DeFi platform Oasis to expand access to innovative products and services, including Oasis Earn, to OKX Wallet users. The collaboration simplifies the process of accessing the Web3 ecosystem and transacting with digital assets and enables a seamless DeFi experience.

Oasis Earn offers a range of curated DeFi products that allow users to easily deposit their assets and earn yield in a fully self-custodial manner. The platform builds on the success of Oasis's integration with GUNI, which allows users to deposit DAI and enter a 50x multiplied liquidity-providing position on Uniswap v3 DAI/USDC pools.

Oasis Earn aims to provide more curated experiences, enabling users to take advantage of the best strategies in DeFi while maintaining full control of their funds.

OKX Lists WiFi Map

OKX is pleased to announce the listing of $WIFI on its spot trading market starting on April 7 at 8:00am UTC.

WiFi Map is bringing decentralized internet access and lifestyle services to everybody, everywhere. People from all over the world can voluntarily contribute WiFi information to help each other quickly find free internet access. With over 120 million active WiFi networks incorporated, WiFi Map is a powerful resource for connecting users to the free internet.

WiFi Map has entered the decentralized wireless (DeWi) space with the launch of the $WIFI token, which incentivizes contributors to add WiFi hotspots and earn rewards. The rewards can be redeemed for VPN protection, eSIM packages and pro features, driving up demand for premium services on the platform. In turn, the $WIFI token will boost demand for eSIM data packages, supporting the expansion of the network as a whole.

The OKX DEX will also become the first decentralized exchange to launch $WIFI trading when trading commences on April 7 at 12:00 pm UTC.

OKX Wallet users can also trade $WiFi and compete for $20,000 in rewards. To learn more about the trading competition, please visit this page .

To learn more about WiFi Map join us on our "AMA" on OKX Twitter space on April 6 at 4PM UTC.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is the second biggest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new financial and engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

Beyond OKX’s exchange, the OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.