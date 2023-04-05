Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market To Perceive Highest CAGR Growth of 7.0% by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global fibrotic diseases treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis.

An international Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market report is generated with the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology. It gives explanation about a methodical investigation of existing scenario of the global market, which takes into account several market dynamics.

The global fibrotic diseases treatment market is supportive and aims to reduce the progression of the diseases. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global fibrotic diseases treatment market will grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

The term fibrosis describes the development of fibrous connective tissue as a reparative response to injury or damage. Fibrosis may refer to the connective tissue deposition that occurs as part of normal healing or to the excess tissue deposition that occurs as a pathological process. Diseases characterized by uncontrolled, progressive fibrosis include Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Systemic Sclerosis (SSc).

Fibrosis is a group of serious organ/tissue diseases that affect the tissue system. Fibrosis scars and thickens the tissue. It impacts the connecting tissue, for instance, in the lung and the alveoli (air sacs inside the lungs). The lung damage gradually gets worse over time. Hard, stiff lung tissues don't expand as well as they should, making it harder to breathe. Pulmonary fibrosis may cause shortness of breath when you do routine tasks that never seemed tiring before.

Some of the major players operating in the Fibrotic Diseases Treatment market are:



Genentech, Inc.,

C.H. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH,

AbbVie Inc.,

Redx Pharma Plc,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

BellBrook Labs,

Enveda Biosciences,

BioMX,

Gilead Sciences, Inc.,

KITHER BIOTECH S.R.L.,

Verona Pharma plc,

Alpine Immune Sciences,

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Pharmaxis Ltd,

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Sandoz International GmbH,

Accord Healthcare, and Camber Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Recent Development



In May 2022, Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, and ArisGlobal, the global market leader in drug safety solutions worldwide, announced the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim's digital innovation, BRASS, by ArisGlobal. This data insights engine will be integrated into ArisGlobal's technology platform, LifeSphere, under the name of LifeSphere Clarity and will play a key role in driving industry-wide advancement of pharmacovigilance and patient safety. This has helped the company to expand its clinical diagnostics business across various regions in the world and helped to increase the global presence in the market

In March 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb acquired Turning Point Therapeutics for USD 76.00 per share. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics Boards of Directors and was anticipated to close during the third quarter of 2022. This acquisition has helped the company to increase its global presence in the market.

Opportunities

Rising research and development activities

The research and development activities have significantly opened various ways for the treatment of several diseases. The emerging technological advancements, along with the appropriate research, lead to the formation of several drugs for the treatment of diseases. Most people associate a company's research and development function with the invention of new products. While inventions are important, the development of existing products is of equal significance as consumer preferences are continually changing.

Thus, rising research and development activities for fibrotic disease medications and treatment are expected to act as opportunities for the growth of the fibrotic diseases treatment market.

Development of new and more effective therapies for fibrotic diseases

There are very few treatment options available for fibrotic diseases. These include medication which includes pirfenidone and nintedanib, oxygen therapy, organ transplantation, and pulmonary rehabilitation.

Hence the rising development of new and more effective therapies for fibrotic diseases will provide new opportunities in the fibrotic diseases treatment market

Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment

Medication

Organ Transplantation

Oxygen Therapy

Application



Hepatic cirrhosis

Renal fibrosis

Cutaneous fibrosis

End User



Government organization

Hospitals

Academic and research institutes

Distribution Channel



Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising prevalence of fibrotic diseases

Due to various risk factors such as aging, obesity, high blood pressure (hypertension), or family history of fibrotic disease, patients with fibrotic diseases are rising globally and becoming a significant socio-economic issue. Thus, the rising number of patients with fibrotic diseases increases the demand for treatment, which act as a driver in the fibrotic diseases treatment market.

Increase in the number of people smoking cigarettes

Cigarette smoking is one of the most recognized risk factors for the development of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Furthermore, recent work suggests that smoking may have a detrimental effect on the survival of patients with IPF. The mechanism by which smoking may contribute to the pathogenesis of IPF is largely unknown. However, accumulating evidence suggests that increased oxidative stress might promote disease progression in IPF patients who are current and former smokers.

Thus cigarette smoke contains particulate matter as well as numerous chemicals, including highly toxic RONS, which increases the swelling inside the body and hence lead to various diseases, including pulmonary fibrosis, cancer among others, which is expected to drive the growth of fibrotic diseases treatment market.

Technological advancement in the treatment of fibrosis diseases

IPF is characterized by the progressive accumulation of scar tissue in the lung and is associated with a median life expectancy of 2–4 years. Until recently, treatment options were limited, focusing on ineffective anti-inflammatory therapy, palliation, transplant, or trial recruitment. Significant recent advances in the field have led to two novel anti-fibrotic agents, pirfenidone and nintedanib, which have been shown to significantly slow disease progression in IPF.

Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global fibrotic diseases treatment market is analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided by treatment, application, end user, and distribution channel, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the fibrotic diseases treatment report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Panama, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Curaçao, Paraguay, Uruguay, Trinidad And Tobago, rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate due to increasing technological advancement in developing areas.

This Market Intelligence Report Analyses Some of the Most Crucial Concerns:

How will the major segments of this international market develop over the next few years?

Who are the major players that will dominate the market in the future?

When it comes to this industry, who are the top suppliers and producers?

How have the most successful companies in the industry planned for future growth and expansion?

In what sectors might we expect to see the greatest increase in demand over the coming years?

How many distinct subsets of buyers make up this market?

Which regional powerhouse do you foresee as becoming the largest player in the international market?

Does a new coronavirus pandemic have any consequences?

In what ways are established actors stymied by the entry of newcomers, and how may they be overcome?

Table of Contents:



Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market , By Treatment Global Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market, By Application Global Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel Global Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market, By Region Global Fibrotic Diseases Treatment Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

