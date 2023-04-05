Dallas Inc. Founder Charlie Lass to Launch Humble Inc., a Mental Health-Focused Content Platform for Entrepreneurs

Charlie Lass announces the launch of Humble, Inc., a new content platform for entrepreneurs, in June 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlie Lass, Founder and CEO of Dallas Inc., has announced the upcoming launch of Humble Inc. to make entrepreneurship tools accessible to everyone, regardless of location, language or background.

The entrepreneur says his new venture will officially launch in June 2023, providing a curated content platform full of resources entrepreneurs and founders should find helpful.

Noting in a recent podcast appearance that resilience is the common element all great entrepreneurs share, Lass cited the Leo Messi quote, “It took me 17 years to become an overnight success.” It doesn’t happen quickly, but the cost of your startup should not be your mental health. For startup founders, he says, mental health shouldn’t be sacrificed in exchange for success.

“This new platform was born of the obsession to help people not go through the same level of stress and strain that I did of learning everything from scratch,” Lass says. “That's why we launched Humble; to give everyone access to resources they can use. Founders now don’t have to go through this journey alone.”

At Dallas Inc., Lass works with select entrepreneurs to take their businesses from concept to launch in 30 days. Humble, he says, will expand on the process with a range of video, audio and text-based content covering every aspect of an early stage venture.

“My consultancy and previous ventures have brought me to meet some amazing people and mentor more than 400 startups across the US and Europe,” he says, noting that Humble will be available in six languages in an effort to make it broadly accessible, and will leverage his connections at MIT Sloan and Harvard Business School as well as mental health entrepreneurs.

Throughout his career, Lass has used his accumulated knowledge and resources to help hundreds of companies become profitable in a short span of time; these successes, he says, will inform the implementation of Humble, Inc. when it launches this spring.

About Charlie Lass

Charlie Lass is an MIT alum and lecturer. He has multiple exits in the UK and US and is a mentor through multiple startup incubators. The founder and CEO of Humble Inc. and Dallas Inc. says both companies are geared toward empowering startups to launch their businesses efficiently and successfully.

