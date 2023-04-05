Submit Release
NewLake Capital Promotes Jarrett Annenberg to Senior Vice President, Head of Investments

/EIN News/ -- NEW CANAAN, Conn., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced today that Director of Acquisitions, Jarrett Annenberg, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Investments. Mr. Annenberg is a co-founder of NewLake and, in addition to acquisitions, he assists in NewLake’s operations, portfolio management and capital raising efforts.

“Since we founded the Company in 2019, Jarrett and I have been working side-by-side to ensure the growth and ultimate success of NewLake,” said Anthony Coniglio, Chief Executive Officer of NewLake. “He is a trusted and essential part of our team, and this promotion is well-deserved.”

Prior to founding NewLake, Mr. Annenberg spent ten years at CBRE where he was a Senior Vice President in CBRE’s Transactions and Advisory Services Group managing global real estate portfolios for high-growth companies. During his tenure at CBRE, Mr. Annenberg worked on over seven million square feet of transactions with total value consideration in excess of $1 billion.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter@KCSA.com
PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:
McKenna Miller
KCSA Strategic Communications
MMiller@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254


Primary Logo

NewLake Capital Promotes Jarrett Annenberg to Senior Vice President, Head of Investments

