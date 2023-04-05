Generation Bio Appoints Yalonda Howze, J.D. as Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced that Yalonda Howze, J.D. has been appointed chief legal officer and secretary.



“We are delighted to welcome Yalonda to the Generation Bio leadership team and look forward to drawing on her extensive legal expertise as we continue to execute on our vision of reaching the full potential of genetic medicine,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio.

“Generation Bio is pursuing an ambitious goal to develop lifelong, titratable gain of function DNA therapeutics that have the potential to transform the lives of patients with rare and prevalent diseases across the globe,” said Yalonda Howze, J.D., chief legal officer and secretary of Generation Bio. “I am thrilled to be joining Generation Bio to support the next stage of its trajectory.”

With nearly two decades of legal experience in the biotechnology and life science sectors, Howze has led strategy and operations across legal, corporate governance and compliance functions for both private and public companies making the transition from discovery to clinical stage. She most recently served as chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of Codiak BioSciences. Prior to her role at Codiak, Howze was a partner at Mintz Levin, PC, where she advised many prominent life science companies during her 13 years at the firm. Howze received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, M. Div. from Harvard University, and B.A. from the University of Michigan.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. This approach is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues and cell types, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

