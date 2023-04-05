iBuyer.com Announces New Partnerships and Expansion of Product Offerings

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iBuyer.com, the leading authority on iBuying in the United States, announces a series of new partnerships with big-name brands and an expansion of product offerings to address the increased demand for cash offers and home liquidity options.
As iBuying activity resumes following last year’s market downturn, the company’s robust platform of iBuyers is being further bolstered by new relationships that will also help solve some of the issues home sellers are experiencing in this challenging market.
“We can now extend EXP Realty’s Express Offers to our customers,” said Dolf Kahle, iBuyer’s vice president of corporate development. Express Offers is EXP Realty’s local network of investors and iBuyers across the entire United States. This gives iBuyer.com’s customers another great option for a quick and effortless way to sell their home.
Additionally, if customers are unable to receive a cash offer or would like to explore other options, iBuyer.com has further expanded its product offerings to include Better.com. Although not considered an iBuyer, Better.com has a unique value proposition that includes home selling, purchasing and finance bundled in an efficient “one-stop” package for the consumer. This is a great option for customers looking for an alternative to a cash offer.
iBuyer.com Starts 2023 with a Flurry of Activity
Citing the special report “Underneath the Landscape of iBuying and What 2023 Holds,” iBuyer.com President Mark Weibel said the company is seeing significant demand for cash offers and home liquidity options since the beginning of the year. “We anticipate our entire portfolio of iBuyers will be active on the platform and making cash offers in the next few months as moving season starts to gear up,” he added. “This will continue as many end consumers (homebuyers) have been sidelined due to higher interest rates and the shaky environment. We are growing here at iBuyer.com and will continue to be focused on adding more partners to our platform and expanding our customer engagement efforts for the remainder of 2023.”
About iBuyer
iBuyer.com is the leading authority on iBuying in the United States. Providing comprehensive guidance on the iBuying process and acting on behalf of the consumer, iBuyer.com matches home sellers with iBuyers, investors, and direct cash buyers. For more information, please visit: www.ibuyer.com
