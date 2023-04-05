Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membrane Market Driving Factor, Key Players, Strategies, Trends, Forecast till 2032

Reports And Data

Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membrane Market report sheds light supply chains changes in trends of upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for commercial restoration waterproofing membranes was worth $3.745 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is being driven by the increasing demand for restoration and repair work in the construction industry, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development. The rising demand for safeguarding commercial buildings against water damage and leaks is also boosting the market growth. The need for eco-friendly membranes and increasing investments in infrastructure development projects are some of the factors driving the growth of the market.

The market is segmented based on product into sheet-based, cementitious, and liquid-applied membranes. The roofing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. North America was the largest revenue-generating region in 2021 and is expected to have the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. However, the market growth is limited by the high cost of the membranes, the availability of cheaper alternatives, and government restrictions on their use. The COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively affected the market growth.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

• BASF SE

• GAF Materials Corporation

• Sika AG

• Carlisle Companies Inc.

• Firestone Building Products

• Johns Manville

• Tremco Incorporated

• Henry Company LLC

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Pidilite Industries

Driving Factors of Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membrane Market

The major driving factors of the commercial restoration waterproofing membrane market include:

1. High demand for restoration and repair work in the construction industry: As buildings age, there is an increasing need for restoration and repair work. Waterproofing membranes are being increasingly used in such work to prevent water damage and leaks, which increases the strength and lifetime of the buildings.

2. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure development: The need for commercial restoration waterproofing membranes is being driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure building activities in developing countries such as China and India. Demand for new construction projects and renovation of historic buildings is rising quickly in these economies, leading to increased demand for waterproofing membranes.

3. Necessity to safeguard commercial structures from leaks and water damage: Commercial building owners are adopting waterproofing membranes more frequently to minimize expenditures related to structural damage from leaks and water damage, which can be expensive to repair and maintain. Waterproofing membranes increase the building's resilience and protect it from water damage.

4. Growing emphasis on sustainable building techniques: There is a rising need for eco-friendly commercial restoration waterproofing membranes due to the growing emphasis on sustainable building techniques. This is driving producers to create waterproofing membranes that are both technologically advanced and environment-friendly.

5. Rising investments in infrastructure development projects: Governments across the globe are making significant investments in initiatives to build new roads, bridges, and airports. Waterproofing membranes are required for these infrastructure development projects to safeguard the buildings against leaks and water damage, leading to rising demand for commercial restoration waterproofing membranes.

However, there are also some factors that may hinder the growth of the commercial restoration waterproofing membrane market, such as high prices, availability of less expensive alternatives, and strict government restrictions governing their use. The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a negative impact on market growth due to supply chain interruptions and a decline in demand for building work.

Market Segmentation:

Segments covered by Product Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Outlook

• Liquid Applied Membranes

• Cementitious

• Bituminous

• Polyurethane

• Acrylic

• Others

• Sheet Membranes

• Bituminous

• PVC

• EPDM

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Roofing

• Walls

• Building Structures

• Landfills & Tunnels

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

