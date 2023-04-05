Betaine Market is estimated to be US$ 5.8 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 4.4% - BY PMI

The report “Betaine Market, By Type, By Form, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032’’
COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Betaine Market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 5.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%.
Betaine is a naturally occurring compound found in a variety of foods, including beets, spinach, and whole grains. It is also produced synthetically for use in supplements and other products. Betaine has a variety of potential health benefits, including improved athletic performance, better liver function, and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes. In addition, betaine is used in a range of industrial applications, including as a feed additive for livestock, as a component in detergents and cosmetics, and as a performance enhancer in industrial processes. The global betaine market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for natural and healthy ingredients in food and other products.
• In October 2020, AGRANA has launched new production of crystal line betaine at euro 40 million plant in Tulln. Newly launched plant has production capacity of around 8,500 metric tons of crystalline betaine per year, has made the Tulln the third manufacturing site worldwide where natural crystalline betaine is produced.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the betaine market is increasing demand for personal care products due to rapid urbanization which has given rise in disposable income and standard of living. Various types of creams, shampoos, are used to enhance the lifestyle. Mostly, women are working in every sector and are more aware about their face and hair to keep healthy. Disposable income allows them to purchase the product. Use of betaine in personal care products provides hydration to skin and volumizing & humectant property to hairs. However, wide variety of applications in various sector like animal feed, dietary supplements, detergents, personal care products is expected to boosts the betaine market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Betaine Market accounted for US$ 3.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 5.8 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.4%. The Betaine Market is segmented based on Type, Forms, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Betaine Market is segmented into Natural, Synthetic.
• Based on Forms, Betaine Market is segmented into Betaine Monohydrate, Betaine Anhydrous, and Cocamidopropyl Betaine.
• Based on Application, Betaine Market is segmented into Personal Care, Animal Feed, Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Detergents, and others.
• By Region, the Betaine Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
The prominent players operating in the Betaine Market includes, BASF SE, ASAHI KASEI FINECHEM CO. LTD., Solvay S.A., Jinan Pengbo Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Agrana, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, Stepan Company, Amino GmbH, American Crystal Sugar Company, Oakrum Pharma LLC., ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
Drivers:
• Growing demand for animal feed
• Increasing use in personal care products
• Health benefits
