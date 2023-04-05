Submit Release
To His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, XVI Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia

AZERBAIJAN, April 5 - 05 April 2023, 10:32

Your Majesty,

I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the landmark date – the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Malaysia, and pleased to convey my best wishes to your friendly people.

We attach a big importance to the friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Malaysia. We are glad to see the development dynamics of our interstate relations in the thirty years’ period and the expansion of our collaboration of mutual interest. I wish to emphasize the beneficial cooperation of our countries within international institutions, and particularly, in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Today, there are good opportunities for further development of ties between our countries. I believe that we will continue to deepen our friendly relations and our bilateral and multilateral collaboration by our joint efforts using current possibilities.

Availing of this opportunity, I wish you strong health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Malaysia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 April 2023

